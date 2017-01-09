Weekly OTTB Wishlist from Cosequin

When OTTB shopping in the off-season, having an eye for a “diamond in the rough” can pay off in spades.

If you can look past a shaggy winter coat and a let-down physique, you just might find that the plain bay ex-racer you pick up today blossoms into a swan come springtime. Many trainers are also eager to unload horses on the cheap this time of year — see the first horse on our Wishlist, All My Memories, who needs a new home stat as his trainer’s plan to take him south to race fell through and he’s now stranded without a job in New York.

Can you spot your next eventing superstar in this week’s batch of OTTBs?

All My Memories (Elusive Quality – Regal Engagement, by Cat Thief): 2011 17-hand Kentucky-bred gelding

All My Memories needs a new home ASAP! The track has closed and All My Memories was supposed to go to Puerto Rico to continue racing. The trainer taking him could not afford the shipping and All My Memories was left without a backup plan.

He is located at a farm very close to the Finger Lakes Race Track in Farmington, New York, and can be seen by appointment there. “Memories” is described as a character with a TON of personality! It is reported that he can be strong at times but is never aggressive or naughty. He is playful and likes to have toys in his stall to chew and bounce around.

Memories knows when it is time to work and is all business on the track. His trainer reports that he is not nervous or spooky, has no bad habits or vices. Memories has been a successful racehorse earning over $139,000 in his 34 starts with five wins, seven seconds, and two thirds. He is a classy Darley bred by Elusive Quality out of a Cat Thief mare. He was a $120,000 two year old!

His trainer reports that he is sound but is currently brewing an abscess. X-rays were taken to ensure there was nothing else going on and they are available to interested parties. It is not often to get a gelding this big, well built, and well bred at this bargain of a price! A fabulous opportunity for a rider looking for an RRP prospect!

View All My Memories on Finger Lakes Finest Thoroughbreds.

Neveramomentspeace (Prime Timber – Moment of Peace, by Explosive Red): 2009 16.2-hand New York bred gelding

This big homebred son of Prime Timber is a great prospect for eventing, hunter paces, trails, pleasure and all around fun with a horse. You will be able to get his whole history from his breeder/owner/trainer, who praised this boy as a very sound horse, easy going, great to handle and ride.

He is ready to find his homebred a new home and career because this year he just isn’t racing as well as he used to. Neveramomentspeace has had a well spaced 35 starts, with winters and springs off to enjoy life at his breeder/owner’s farm, so there’s a lot less wear and tear on him than one might find on other 7 year olds. He turns out well with a group of horses, and he also has been so sound that he’s never had any injections or other special treatments.

Prime Timber (from the Cox’s Ridge sire line) is coveted as a sire of horses with great minds who are athletic and durable, and can jump. FLF has placed several of them, and they are excelling in eventing, in fox hunting, on trails, and in other disciplines. For his jog video Neveramomentspeace showed a big step with good engagement from behind — we can see him loving cross country!

View Neveramomentspeace on Finger Lakes Finest Thoroughbreds.

Valerino (Candy Stripes – Valeriana, by Liloy (FR)): 2015 14.2-and-growing Argentinian bred gelding

Young handsome fellow looking for a person! He is a blank slate ready to start in any athletic career. Out of an El Corredor/In Excess (Ireland) line mare. He came from a rescue situation this past summer.

Located at Moserwood Farm in Prospect, Kentucky. His handlers have started him out learning new skills. He’s a nice, clean sport horse slate to bring along for any discipline.

He’s been legally turned over to the Second Stride program and is ready for a new beginning.

View Valerino on Second Stride.