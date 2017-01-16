Weekly OTTB Wishlist from Cosequin

All three of this week’s wished-for OTTBs are available through the New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program, a nonprofit founded in 1992 to offer retiring racehorses a safe-haven, rehabilitation, and continued education through placement in experienced, caring homes. Over 6,000 retired Thoroughbreds and Standardbreds, hailing from 40 different racetracks, have been placed in qualified homes through New Vocations’ efforts since its inception.

Thank you for the good work you do, New Vocations. Learn more about the program here.

Numero Tres (Macho Uno – Cadillac Kelly, by El Prado (IRE)): 2014 16+-hand Kentucky-bred gelding.

Numero Tres is a gangly baby standing just over 16-hands as a nearly 3 -year-old. His actual foaling date is not until March. He is full of baby antics, goofing off in the field with his pasture mates. He currently goes out with eight other geldings. It would be wise to get blankets with a warranty or guarantee because he thinks they are fun toys, too! He has figured out how to remove the pin that hold his feed tub in the bracket and plays with those. He does not have any stall vices such as cribbing or weaving.

This baby nugget will be best suited for a professional or a very advanced amateur who can keep him in a regular training program. He currently likes to play and buck some under saddle. He needs a lot of mental engagement and will be a fun horse to develop. He also needs work on standing in the crossties, he goes into the wash rack but has a tendency to wiggle and needs full supervision. Nugget did not make it to the racetrack simply due to a lack of ability and does not have any known injuries. He is suitable for all disciplines with a professional or an amateur of similar skill level.

Numero Tres did not make it to the track and does not have any recorded works so he is not eligible for the RRP Makeover.

Located in Lexington, KY.

Lookout Beach (Fastnet Rock (AUS) – So Belle (GB), by Singspiel (IRE)): 2014 15-hand Irish-bred gelding

What a little cutie with the build and looks of his sire and grandsire. This coming 3-year-old is at a fun age where he is still loves to learn with wide eyed wonder, but has enough mileage that he is fairly confident. If he gets concerned, like wanting to see what the noise is in the aisleway along the indoor, he will turn and stand with his tail to the rail to watch like he learned at the track.

It is rather funny to see and when his curiosity is satisfied, he goes right back on his merry way. You can convince him to keep working if something grabs his attention with very little effort, but he might start to have more of an opinion as he enters his adolescent year. Being young he will need a rider that knows the ins and outs of a youngster along with a little bit of coltish behavior that will naturally wane with time.

Beach was just gelded at the end of November so he is still a bit tight behind and it looks like he may be going through a growth spurt right now because he is butt high and much more gangly in his movement than when he came. Being recently gelded means he cannot be turned out with mares, but Beach already has a turn out buddy (gelding) that he follows around, squealing like a little girl if his buddy tries to pick on him.

Unfortunately Beach is not RRP Makeover eligible because he doesn’t have a tattoo or any noted timed workouts.

Located in Marysville, OH.

Megnog (Northern Afleet – Blue Northern, by Top Account): 2009 16.1-hand Kentucky-bred mare

Megnog is a wonderfully sweet, smart mare. She’s a yes m’am kind of girl and naturally wants to do everything asked of her to the best of her ability, as shown in her success on the track. Her kind personality shines through in all aspects of her day to day routine. She’s easy to work with on the ground. She can be a bit bossy in turnout but has been bested by another mare so she is not always the leader. Megnog is currently in a group of seven girls. She does not have any stall vices.

Meg is a straghtforward ride whom everyone enjoys working with. She always approaches her work with a positive attitude and is just fun to sit on. She is responsive and engaged with a nice open stride. She is suitable for all disciplines with an intermediate riders.

She banged her face which has been checked out by a veterinarian and is cleared for riding. It will just take some time for the swelling to go down in the meantime. She will likely have a small bump permanently.

Located in Lexington, KY.

