Weekly OTTB Wishlist from Cosequin

Did you catch the first blog post by EN’s new “Making It to the Thoroughbred Makeover” blogger Lindsay Gilbert?

Lindsay is the owner of Transitions Sport Horses, based in Lexington, Kentucky. She participated in the 2016 Retired Racehorse Project Thoroughbred Makeover on Rebel Annie and is back again in 2017 with Hot Java. Keep up with their journey here on EN and via her blog, Making It to the Thoroughbred Makeover!

Our sister site Horse Nation is following along with some Makeover hopefuls as well. Check ‘em out: Retired Racehorse Project Showcase: Meet The Riders, Part I.

If you’re thinking about throwing your hat in the ring for the 2017 Makeover yourself, tick-tock tick-tock!

ENTRY ALERT for Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium. We have accepted approximately 500 trainers who plan to… Posted by Retired Racehorse Project on Thursday, January 19, 2017

Here are three 2017 Makeover eligible horses that are available today. Take your pick!

Chester’s Park (Divine Park – Newmar, by Salt Lake): 2011 16.2-hand Kentucky-bred gelding

Chester’s Park is a handsome gelding with a fantastic disposition who is ready to get going in his new career!

He is by Divine Park and out of Newmar with nice bloodlines that include Mr. Prospector, Deputy Minister and Alydar. His connections describe him as VERY quiet, kind and smart: “This horse is one of the most sensible and easiest OTTBs we’ve dealt with and he last raced in November 2016!”

He has great conformation, clean legs and no previous injuries. Chester is learning leg yields and has a great, slow canter. Chester is quiet under saddle, a quick learner and is learning to hack around the farm. He is easy to handle in the barn, has great manners, and no vices. This horse is a class act and will go far with the right person. He could excel in any discipline with some additional schooling! Chester is a CANTER KY owned horse and located in Versailles, KY.

View Chester’s Park on CANTER Kentucky.

King of Boyd (Sun King – Belle of Indiana, by Lac Ouimet): 2013 15.1-hand Minnesota-bred gelding

Boyd has it all! Looks, personality and a clean slate. This is a high quality young horse with only six starts. Boyd last raced in November and retired with clean legs and no known injuries.

Since then he has been relaxing at the CANTER barn and quickly becoming everyone’s favorite. Boyd has so much to offer, starting with an incredibly sweet temperament — just look at that face! His kind, bright eye lets you know he’s interested in you and wants to get involved in what’s going on.

He has an aim to please work ethic and is remarkably calm and sensible for his age. Boyd’s first ride off the track proved him to be quiet, straightforward and willing. He has three nice gaits and feels bigger than he is. Once this boy grows up and fills out he’ll be quite a looker! Boyd is cleared for any discipline and has no vices. He would be best suited for a rider/trainer experienced with young horses.

View King of Boyd on CANTER Ohio.

Backstage Pass (Friends Lake – Bastille Opera, by Meadowlake): 2008 17-hand New York bred gelding

A big, sound gelding with good bone and excellent manners? You surely have room for this guy in your barn.

CANTER volunteers have admired this gorgeous guy for quite some time. This gorgeous and loveable gentleman has won over $70,000 in his time on the racetrack, and has shown his connections that it’s time to move on to a new career. He’s described as easy to work around, good to gallop and workmanlike on the track. He has a good brain and is mild mannered, despite his large stature.

It was a brisk, sunny January morning for his “meet and greet,” and Backstage was most concerned with the candy supply from his handler. He is reported as sound with no stable vices. Backstage Pass has a huge stride and his “offseason” videos don’t do him justice — check out his race videos to truly see this guy’s fabulous movement! His CANTER connections admired him a couple times each year and always were wowed with what a nice mover he was. He comes from a barn that takes excellent care of their horses, so you can trust he has been pampered and kept in good flesh and care during his days at the track. His connections enjoy getting updates on their horses and love to follow their second careers.

View Backstage Pass on Finger Lakes Finest Thoroughbreds.