Weekly OTTB Wishlist from Cosequin

Do you love your OTTB so much that you’d get matching tattoos? We love this Jockey Club number ink!

If you’re in the market of a horse with which to share a tattoo, or just your life, here are three lookers who are available today via CANTER:

Magic Spur (First Defence – Emkel, by Grand Slam): 2012 15-hand Kentucky bred mare

Beautiful bay mare by First Defence and out of a Grand Slam mare. She is 2017 Retired Racehorse Project Makeover eligible with 32 career starts. Her trainer states she is sound, super sweet and not marish at all! Great prospect with no limits!

View Magic Spur on CANTER West Virginia.

Donna Meade (Luftikus – Katelyn Rose Deane, by Ormsby): 2010 16-hand West Virginia bred mare

Attention Luftikus fans! Beautiful 7-year -old chestnut mare by Luftikus and out of an Ormsby mare. 2017 Retired Racehorse Project Makeover eligible and as a bonus she has “war horse” status having won over $163k after 38 starts! Her trainer says she’s sound and a beautiful mover. Nice solid build. She says she is sweet and well mannered. Fantastic prospect!

View Donna Meade on CANTER West Virginia.

Lusk City (Temple City – Mollyputthepeaches, by Dance Brightly): 2014 16.2-hand Kentucky bred gelding

This is a GORGEOUS, BIG, SOLID guy. He has only raced twice and won his first time out. Only for sale as his owner/trainer thinks he would excel as a sport horse and wants to give him that opportunity. Sound and happy! CANTER measured him with a stick at 16.2, and as he is only 3 so he is still growing — and should be a strapping big horse! He has Dynaformer, who is known to produce great jumpers, and the lovely champion mare Dance Brightly as well. If you are looking for a horse for the future this may just be your guy.

View Lusk City on CANTER Illinois.