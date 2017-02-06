Weekly OTTB Wishlist from Cosequin

This week’s edition of OTTB Wishlist features two special horses available through Thoroughbred Athletes, Inc. Located in Guthrie, OK, their mission is to rehabilitate, retrain, and rehome off track Thoroughbred horses and afford community youth the opportunity to experience the process.

We’ll them them tell you a little bit about themselves:

The organizations handpicked two of its Thoroughbreds to share with Eventing Nation as potential eventing prospects! For information on either, please visit the Thoroughbred Athletes website.

Dusty Okie (Cavvy – Dynafine, by Dynaformer) is a 2009 bay gelding who ran 18 races to win $198,095 over three years. He was then responsibly retired into the Thoroughbred Athletes program where he has blossomed. Dusty has personality to spare and the drive to work hard and love his job. He has been on an adventure to school a cross country course and showed our team that he can be brave and bold when faced with the new challenges of a course. We can’t wait to see how he continues to progress!

Kesh (King of Scat – Port of Texas, by Wajir) is a 2011 dark bay gelding who was responsibly retired into the Thoroughbred Athletes program in July of 2016. Kesh is full of personality and kindness with a great attitude towards life and work. He thoroughly enjoys any and all attention he can get. Kesh is not only quite the package with his temperament, but he is also a beautiful mover! On his first ride since the track, he trotted and cantered quietly like the true class act he is.

View Kesh on Thoroughbred Athletes, Inc.

Many thanks to Thoroughbred Athletes, Inc. for the good work they are doing for America’s OTTBs!