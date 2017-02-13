Weekly OTTB Wishlist from Cosequin

I drool a little bit into my computer each week putting together this column, but this week’s batch made me especially weak in the knees. Sanctify’s “look at me” presence, Elusive Talmo’s smart dapples, Keen on Green’s sweet eye … I would take all three home with me if I could!

The horses are located in New York and are available through ReRun Thoroughbred Adoption, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to giving retired racehorses the very best care so they can thrive and have meaningful and fulfilled lives after the racetrack. For more information on them or to fill out an adoption application click here.

Sanctify (Pulpit – Averymerrymoment, by Distorted Humor): 2011 16-hand New York-bred gelding

Sanctify has perhaps turned more heads on social media than any other horse ReRun has posted in the past six months. Running 17 times, he won $175,000 before retiring a few months ago to be actively marketed as a stallion prospect. Ultimately no viable option arose and so he was donated to ReRun. Having been gelded just three weeks ago, he will require an experienced home and handler and would benefit from a lot of turnout. He is not suitable for 24/7 turnout at this time, cannot be turned out with other horses and cannot be stalled close to mares.

He is clean-legged and suitable for all pursuits. Good to handle in all respects including clipping and farrier. He has no vices; however, he is not a “child friendly” horse nor suitable for beginners or those lacking experience with colts and stallions. This is a stunning opportunity to own a Thoroughbred that on the private market would price at over $5,000 and he is RRP eligible. Adoption fee: $1,000.

Elusive Talmo (Elusive Quality – Jesse’s Justice, by Lear Fan): 2012 16.2-hand New York-bred gelding

Elusive Talmo is clean-legged with no vices and is in search of a new home. He was adopted prior to Christmas; however, while his adopter tried to organize shipping their barn burned down, so he now finds himself in need of another home.

He is good to handle in all respects, and although not an A mover, he is suitable for all pursuits including jumping and would be an ideal project. He’s had a couple of training rides and was very easy, laidback and uncomplicated. Adoption fee: $600.

Keen On Green (Bustin Stones – Ivory Handled, by Personal Flag): 2011 15.2-hand New York-bred mare

Keen is ReRun’s very special princess. At 6 years old, she stands 15.2hh but is quite robust and roly poly. An easy keeper, she has no vices, tight legs and good wind. Racing 32 times, she won over $80,000 and came to Rerun last summer spending the past six months letting down and hanging out with their other mares. She is great to handle in all respects including clippers and farrier.

She has been started back under saddle and was all business — did exactly as was asked and behaved impeccably. She has untold potential in a variety of pursuits and ReRun would love to see her with her own special person as she really does deserve her own happy ending. She is RRP eligible and if adopted to enter, RRP would consider sponsoring her and waiving her fee. Adoption fee: $400.