Weekly OTTB Wishlist from Cosequin

CANTER PA just bomb-dropped some serious lookers this week!

CANTER PA is based out of Penn National Racecourse but also lists horse at PARX as well as various farms throughout Pennsylvania. We’ve seen some very successful event horses come out of this program … could you be the proud owner of the next CANTER PA grad superstar?

Here are three that caught our eye:

Saint Roch (Street Sense – Chatique, by Deputy Minister): 2013 16.2-hand Kentucky-bred gelding

A big, stunning, hunky fellow with an athletic build and sensible personality, this guy could be an awesome find.

Very polite and patient for his listing, he has a kindness about him that makes his handlers think he’d be a nice choice for an amateur, as well as a pro. Offering a nice sport pedigree including such sires as Street Sense, Deputy Minister and Dixieland Band, we can see him being sought after by eventers. Even prettier in person, when CANTER saw this guy walking down the shedrow they instantly hoped that he would be our listing for the day. Very handsome!

View Saint Roch on CANTER PA.

Doctor Action (Van Nistelrooy – Khayelitsha, by Gold Case): 2011 16.1 1/2 hand Louisiana bred gelding

Big, bay and beautiful! Retiring after finishing in the top three of his 20 race track starts, with $32,470 in career earnings.

A substantial fellow who is known for being kind and cooperative, CANTER thinks this one could be the right mix of build and brains to please an amateur. His trainer said she “loved” him and that despite his size, he’s easy for someone as petite as her to handle. He was a model citizen for his listing and seemed like the type to just go with the flow. Check him out!

View Doctor Action on CANTER PA.

Final AMX (Southern Success – Declined Amx, by Devil His Due): 2014 15.2-hand gelding

Babycakes! This youngster is just turning three this spring and has lots of filling out to do. While his photos don’t do him justice, his video does give you a feel for how pretty he moves.

Well-bred for sport, there are some lovely lines in this guy’s pedigree that makes us think he’ll be a lovely prospect, including Dixieland Band, AP Indy, Devil His Due and Buckpasser. We’re told Final AMX is a very nice horse to handle, ride and be around, retiring with no known issues or vices after only FOUR starts!

A clean slate, this guy is ready to be molded into your next partner. He was very polite for his listing and seems like a sensible prospect.

View Final AMX on CANTER PA.