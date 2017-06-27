Weekly OTTB Wishlist from Cosequin

While CANTER might not be the best place to shop for toddler-proof ponies …

When hubby finally green lights a pony for your toddler and the first place you think to go horse shopping is @canterca. #eventerproblems #no? A post shared by Nan (@bayeventer) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

… it’s a super resource for eventers in the market for their next superstar. Here are three OTTBs we talent-spotted on CANTER this week!

Moon Traveler (Malibu Moon – Deputy Cures Blues, by War Deputy): 2009 16.2-hand Kentucky bred gelding

This good looking guy has a lot of class and it shows in his conformation and personality! Sound, no vices. A son of Malibu Moon (who always throws outstanding looking horses), Moon Traveler was a $325,000 2-year-old. He went on to be stakes placed, earning almost $200K but his heart is no longer into racing and his connections want to find him a great new job. Trainer says he is sound and clean-legged with no vices. RRP 2017 Makeover eligible. And CANTER notes that he will do ANYTHING for mints! Located at Delaware Park.

View Moon Traveler on CANTER Delaware.

La Canpamocha (Bushwacker – Gambler’s Beauty, by Awesome Gambler): 2014 16.3+hand California bred filly

Sport horse alert! This girl is athletic! She’s very sharp and alert, and super fit from racing. She had good feet and bone, and is reported to be sound, but just needs to fill out a little and isn’t done growing. With her big walk and look of the eagles, this mare seems like she could be a star event horse or jumper. Raced around 10 times but just is not winning. Experienced rider recommended. Located at Golden Gate Fields.

View La Canpamocha on CANTER California.

MJ Plus (Five Star Day – Gamblin’ Nan, by Pleasant Colony): 2009 16.2+hand Kentucky bred gelding

Last raced on June 9, 2017, this guy is currently getting turned out on a local farm and ready for a new career. He has been a successful racehorse, earning over $250K. He is reportedly 100% sound with no issues. His trainer says he is a “once in a lifetime horse” with a fantastic brain, perfect for timid amateurs or kids, and a big, loping stride. He’ll begin some re-schooling work in the near future if he doesn’t sell quickly, at which point his price will increase to reflect training time.

View MJ Plus on CANTER Maryland.