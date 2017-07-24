Weekly OTTB Wishlist from Cosequin: CANTER Colorado Edition

All three of this week’s wish-worthy OTTBs hail from CANTER Colorado and are located at Arapahoe Park. Come and get ’em, EN!

Ruben’s Pride (Proud Irish – Cyndi, by Diazo): 2009 16-hand New Mexico bred gelding

Get ready to fall in love with this guy! Ruben’s Pride has had 32 starts and is retiring sound. While he has spent his time mostly racing at the track, he is quiet enough to be used as a pony horse. CANTER Colorado has this to say about him …

His looks: “Ruben’s Pride is gorgeous to look at with his dark bay color and chrome. We really liked his build especially his nice hind end, short back and big shoulder. His neck goes into a natural frame with ease. We saw him jog and while he was a bit playful we liked his big stride.”

His personality: “Big sweetheart! He’s got great ground manners and loves attention. He’s so sweet that the owner’s 4-year-old grandson can hold him for baths. He loves to be scratched and will even start licking when you find his favorite scratching spots.”

His pedigree: “Ruben’s Pride is New Mexico bred by Proud Irish out of Proud Delta. His dam was a multiple graded stakes winner and won the Eclipse Award 1976 Champion Older Mare Honor. In her 31 starts she won over $387K! The Delta side of his pedigree all won over $100K in racing with his great grandsire on his dam’s side winning over $400K. This pedigree boasts athleticism and speed.”

His next career: “He can truly go in any direction. We think he would make a great foxhunter, hunter, jumper or eventer.”

View Ruben’s Pride on CANTER Colorado.

That’s Gin (Bernstein – Pocus Hocus, by Quiet American): 2010 16-hand Kentucky bred gelding

Big grey CANTER cutie! That’s Gin is an eye-catching gelding with 25 starts. The trainer describes this horse as super gentle, sweet and inquisitive. He has been used as a pony horse and has been introduced to western tack. He does need some reminders or additional training on the ground. The trainer says he has a really nice trot and loves his fair share of treats.

His CANTER connections noticed that he is well built and stood patiently while they took pictures of him. They are told he is sound and has even been introduced to pasture life.

He is sired by Bernstein and grand sired by Storm Cat with Affirmed in his pedigree on top.

View That’s Gin on CANTER Colorado.

Bixley (Papa Clem – Fortunee, by Wild Again): 2011 15.3-hand California bred gelding

Big personality right here! Bixley is looking for his next Advanced rider or trainer to bring him along in a new career. He is tremendously athletic, well-built and stands 15.3 hands. His CANTER connections like the shoulder on this horse, his high withers and the angles of his pasterns and hind end suggesting that he would be a great jumper prospect. Love those dapples!

The owner says they thought he was having issues on one of his ligaments but the x-rays came back clean. He’s been running well and there are no other soundness concerns. He can get mouthy so he needs an experienced handler.

Bixley’s feisty personality has also helped in in his racing career. He doesn’t shy away when it’s time to compete. He’s completed 23 career starts and has been in the money in half of his races winning nearly $70K. This guy is bold and likes to have a job.

Bixley is CA bred sired by Papa Clem out of Fortunee. His sire won over $1M in racing was a multiple stakes winner and was 24th in the Top 100 Rankings (since 2000). This horse comes from a very athletic line of horses and will be successful in his new career.

View Bixley on CANTER Colorado.