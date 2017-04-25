Weekly OTTB Wishlist From Cosequin: Kentucky Edition

Heading to Rolex? In the market for an OTTB? You’ve come to the right place.

Not only does the Kentucky Horse Park offer some fantastic OTTB window shopping via its own Maker’s Mark Secretariat Center, you’re in the heart of Thoroughbred country! Take the opportunity to find the OTTB of your dreams.

Here are three OTTBs available through CANTER Kentucky that we’d love to see in a cross country startbox someday.

Little Hali (Alphabet Soup – Tough Heart, by Lion Hearted): 2014 16.0-hand New York bred mare

Little Hali is an adorable grey/roan filly with dapples galore! Hali is almost 16 hands and still growing. She has raced only five times to date and is being retired 100% sound. She is 2017 Thoroughbred Makeover eligible.

She has clean, tight legs with no previous injuries. Hali will need an experienced rider and handler because she is young and energetic. She is being retired because she gets too nervous at the race track so she would be better suited for a different discipline. This lovely lady is a nice mover and could go in any direction with some additional schooling! If you are looking for a youngster with a clean slate to grow with then Hali will be the perfect horse for you.

Located at Turfway Park in Florence, KY.

View Little Hali on CANTER Kentucky.

Rontos Society (Street Sense – Wander Storm, by Storm Bird): 2012 16.0+ hand Kentucky bred gelding

Rontos Society is a handsome, nicely put together dark bay gelding. He is by 2007 Kentucky Derby Winner Street Sense, and out of Wander Storm, with great bloodlines.

He has only nine starts and is being retired because he is not competitive on the race track but could easily transition to a new career. His trainer says he is easy to handle with a pleasant disposition and a great appetite! She says he is quiet, loads well and has no bad habits on the ground or under saddle. His connections at CANTER think he could go in any direction with some additional training.

Located at Turfway Park in Florence, KY.

View Rontos Society on CANTER Kentucky.

Syd and Liv (Maclean’s Music – Dowd Chapel, by Stormy Atlantic): 2014 16.2-hand Indiana bred filly

Syd and Liv is a beautiful dark bay filly with nice bloodlines that include Distorted Humor, Fortyniner and Storm Cat.

She is an impressive 16.2 hands and still growing!! This young lady is UNRACED and 100% sound. She was just too slow to even make it to the race track but could easily excel in a variety of disciplines with some additional training. Syd and Liv has clean legs with nice conformation. Once she fills out and gets some more muscle tone she will be stunning and sure to turn heads in the show ring! If you’re looking for a young, blank slate to grow with, Syd and Live will be the perfect project.

She is located at her owner’s farm in Union, Kentucky.

View Sig and Liv on CANTER Kentucky.