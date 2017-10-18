Weekly OTTB Wishlist from Cosequin: Tall, Dark and Handsome

Short, tall, blonde, brunette, redhead … chrome or no chrome … everyone has a type! If tall, dark and handsome is your thing then here are three CANTER USA horses who might just be exactly what you’re looking for in your next equine partner.

Lincecum (Onebadshark – P R’s Princess, by Surachai): 2008 16.0-hand California bred gelding

Hello, gorgeous! This fella has no white markings whatsoever and looks like he galloped straight out of Black Beauty. With 54 career starts, this ‘War Horse’ earned over $77,000 on the track and is now looking to retire to a new career. The CANTER volunteer who visited him said he’s got clean-looking legs and was a personable and all-around happy guy.

Dark and Beau (Polish Miner – Memo Lady, by Memo (CHI)): 2014 16.0-hand California bred gelding

With a name like “Dark and Beau” how could we not include this guy in this listing? This three-year-old was trained to race and showed boldness and good work ethic but just wasn’t fast enough to ever actually earn a start, according to his trainers. He does have an old popped splint on the inside left, but it sound and has great-looking feet and a lovely athletic build.

Hanky Doodle (Cherokee’s Boy – Slow and Steady, by Malibu Moon): 2010 Maryland bred gelding

Not only is this guy a serious cutie, he really did well for himself on the track! Don’t let his goofy personality fool you — “Doodle” is a serious competitor and earned over $200,000 in 69 starts. His gentle and sweet personality made him a barn favorite, particularly of the trainer’s kids. Doodle has no known vices or issues and though he’s well-loved by his connections, this sporty gelding is ready for his next career!

