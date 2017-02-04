Wellington Eventing Showcase Cross Country Course Walk

Good morning from the final day of the $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase! It’s another beautiful day here at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center in Wellington, Florida, and show jumping is set to start at 10:30 a.m., followed by cross country at 1 p.m. You can watch live on tv.coth.com, and we’ll also be running live cross country updates here on EN.

Looking to the cross country course, the riders agree that Capt. Mark Phillips has upped the ante on the technicality, and the optimum time of 3 minutes, 59 seconds will be more difficult to make than last year, when 11 pairs made the time. The course is 2,130 meters in length with 23 jumping efforts.

Riders and spectators alike have been buzzing about the jump in the VIP tent this year, which is the final fence on course. Scroll down to view a full gallery of each fence on course courtesy of the fabulous Kasey Mueller of Rare Air Eventing Photography. Stay tuned for much more from Wellington!

