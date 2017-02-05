WellingtonShowcase Social Media Roundup

What an awesome finish to the 2017 $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase! Riding Craig and Gloria Callen’s lovely mare Welcome Shadow, Boyd Martin completed a hat trick with his third consecutive win on three different horses and we saw incredible athleticism, horsemanship, focus and fun across the board.

The predictions about this year’s cross country being more influential were true as only two competitors managed to come in under the optimum time: second place Buck Davidson with Petite Flower (the only pair to finish on their dressage score) and third place Doug Payne with Vandiver.

Mark Bellissimo, CEO of Equestrian Sports Productions, once again went above and beyond. He confirmed that in the future he hopes to build upon the increasing success of the Showcase and develop a “triple crown” series at additional venues.

Let’s take a quick look back at the 2017 Showcase on social media. Be sure you check out all of EN’s coverage here and check out Instagram for more photos. Go Eventing.

Like a hardcore spider monkey #saveoftheday #wellingtonshowcase #holyshit Posted by Kate Samuels on Saturday, February 4, 2017

Magical horses and champions. What an incredible couple of days. I cannot describe the feeling of having a legend like… Posted by Sara Kozumplik Murphy Equestrian on Sunday, February 5, 2017

Boyd Martin was quickly congratulated today by Buck Davidson and Doug Payne! #EventingShowcase A photo posted by U.S. Eventing Association (@useventing) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:16pm PST

Had so much fun at the Wellington Eventing Showcase can’t wait until next year @wallaceeventing #horses #eventing #eventingsunnyfl #wellingtonshowcase A video posted by Rachel Wilkewitz (@rwilkewitz) on Feb 4, 2017 at 2:59pm PST

Where would eventing be without the incredible grooms?

Great pic of @courtlee26 in the awards ceremony! Couldn’t do it without her!!! #bestgroom #lifecoach #eventing #jumping A photo posted by Doug Payne (@dpequestrian) on Feb 4, 2017 at 7:16pm PST

Overwhelming support for #teamleelee was evident everywhere we looked. #leeleestrong.

The EN team and Chinch are #teamleelee #leeleestrong A photo posted by Eventing Nation (@goeventing) on Feb 3, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

We are Team Lee Lee here at The Wellington Showcase :) Posted by Jennie Brannigan on Thursday, February 2, 2017

Matt & I at the last jump thinking of @joneseventing #leeleestrong #wellington #eventingshowcase PC: @twomorris A photo posted by Doug Payne (@dpequestrian) on Feb 5, 2017 at 4:48am PST

Team LeeLee at #wellingtonshowcase #teamleelee #leeleestrong A photo posted by Eventing Nation (@goeventing) on Feb 4, 2017 at 12:10pm PST

Until next time, Welly World!