What’s Happening This Winter? EN’s Guide to Clinics, Lessons & Schooling Shows

What’s Happening is EN’s guide to lessons, clinics, schooling shows and other riding and educational opportunities during the winter. It’s free to post a listing. Just email the date, location, contact information and any other details to [email protected]. (Note: This is a list generated solely from submissions. If no one sends us the details of your event, it won’t be included.)

Location Quick Links: Area II | Area III | Area V

Area II

December 27-30, 2016: Winter Camp with Sinead Halpin and Tik Maynard

The 2016 Winter Camp with Sinead Halpin and Tik Maynard will be held at The Fork Stables in Norwood, North Carolina from Dec 27-Dec 30. Riders will receive three days of instruction in show jumping and cross-country alternating between Sinead and Tik as well as dressage instruction from Sinead and horsemanship instruction from Tik. Ride entries are closed but you register to audit through Event Clinics. Audits are $30 day. Contact [email protected] to be added to the ride waitlist.

January 4, 2017: Dressage Clinic with Susan Graham White

Susan Graham White will be back at A Bit Better Farm (Brookeville, MD) on Wednesday, January 4th. Lessons are 45-minute private lessons and will be $130 per lesson. We typically ride from about 12:15pm until 7:30pm (so plenty of time for the after school/work folks). When you sign up, please be sure to let me know if you have any time constraints. Remember that Susan is a licensed judge, so if you want, you can bring your dressage tests and have a fix-a-test type lesson. If you want to learn more about Susan, click here. I am encouraging, but not requiring, everyone to sign up via EventClinics this year, and you can find all of the details here. As always, auditing is encouraged and always FREE!

January 7, 2017: Lessons with Sally Cousins

Ride with Sally at Oldfields School in Glencoe Sparks, MD. If interested, contact Sally at [email protected] or 610-324-6628.

January 8, 2017: Lessons with Sally Cousins

Ride with Sally at Bit o Woods Farm in Medford, NJ. In interested, contact Sally at [email protected] or 610-324-6628.

January 7, 2017: MDHT Winter Cross Derby

Loch Moy Farm in Adamstown, MD will host another MDHT Winter Cross Derby on its All-Weather Rings Complex, January 7, 2017. There will be a few show jumps to get riders going, then several cross country obstacles you would find on a typical competition course. The objective is to establish a rhythm over solid jumps in reliable, consistent footing. Entries are $70 per rider/horse. Additional activity details/online entries available on Event Clinics here.

January 8, 2017: Windchase Winter Jumping Clinic “Gymnastics & Lines”

The Windchase Winter Jumping Clinic series hosted by Phyllis Dawson will be held weekly throughout the winter in Purcellville, Virginia. Held in the Windchase indoor with new footing, riders of all levels will have an opportunity to focus on different educational topics each week. The first session “Gymnastics & Lines” will be led by Cindy Anderson Blank, accredited USEA ICP Instructor Level III. The Price is $75 for trailer-ins & $60 for boarders. Audits are FREE. Additional Details about the Winter Winter Clinic Series/Registration available via Event Clinics here.

January 14, 2017 : Jumping Clinic with Kelley Williams

Join Advanced-level eventer, Kelley Williams at A Bit Better Farm (Brookeville, MD) on Saturday, January 14th ! Lessons are $60 per small group lesson. Possessing an enviable amount of patience, Kelley is a naturally gifted trainer and instructor who always seems to know what her pupils need, whether they be human or equine. Kelley draws great gratification in her teaching and coaching, and firmly believes that she learns as much from her students as they learn from her. When you sign up, please be sure to let me know if you have any time constraints. If you want to learn more about Kelley, click Sunday, January 15th . Join Advanced-level eventer, Kelley Williams at A Bit Better Farm (Brookeville, MD) on! Lessons are $60 per small group lesson. Possessing an enviable amount of patience, Kelley is a naturally gifted trainer and instructor who always seems to know what her pupils need, whether they be human or equine. Kelley draws great gratification in her teaching and coaching, and firmly believes that she learns as much from her students as they learn from her. When you sign up, please be sure to let me know if you have any time constraints. If you want to learn more about Kelley, click here . You can easily sign-up through EventClinics here or e-mail Kelley at [email protected] . As always, auditing is encouraged and always FREE! *In the case of inclement weather the clinic will be held on

January 15, 2017: Windchase Winter Jumping Clinic “Bending Lines & Coursework”

Olympian Phyllis Dawson will hold a jump clinic on January 15, 2017 focused on “Bending Lines & Coursework” at Windchase, her farm in Purcellville, VA. This clinic is open to riders of all levels. All Windchase clinics are designed to be inviting and user-friendly. Phyllis Dawson is a veteran US Equestrian Team member & accredited USEA ICP IV instructor. She was the 2017 and 2016 MDHT Recognized and Starter Series Instructor Program Winner, with the highest number of students placing at MDHT activities. She is a highly sought clinician due to her wealth of experience in developing riders and horses up through the levels. Clinics generally run from approximately 11:00 (occasionally 10:00 ) to about 5:00 in the afternoon, depending on how many people sign up each week. Cost is $75 for trailer-ins and $60 for boarders. Auditors are encouraged and free. For additional details about the 2017 Windchase Winter Clinic Series or to register, go to Event Clinics Olympian Phyllis Dawson will hold a jump clinic onfocused on “Bending Lines & Coursework” at Windchase, her farm in Purcellville, VA. This clinic is open to riders of all levels. All Windchase clinics are designed to be inviting and user-friendly. Phyllis Dawson is a veteran US Equestrian Team member & accredited USEA ICP IV instructor. She was the 2017 and 2016 MDHT Recognized and Starter Series Instructor Program Winner, with the highest number of students placing at MDHT activities. She is a highly sought clinician due to her wealth of experience in developing riders and horses up through the levels. Clinics generally run from approximately(occasionally) to aboutin the afternoon, depending on how many people sign up each week. Cost is $75 for trailer-ins and $60 for boarders. Auditors are encouraged and free. For additional details about the 2017 Windchase Winter Clinic Series or to register, go to Event Clinics here.

January 15-16, 2017: Kate Chadderton 2017 Winter Clinic Series (Jump & Dressage)

Kate Chadderton, Advanced Level Eventer, will return North throughout the winter to host her 2017 Winter Clinic Series (Dressage & Jump) at Sunset Hill Farm in Woodside, Maryland. Riders may choose from either dressage, jumping, or both. The first clinic will be held January 15-16, 2017. The cost is $95/per rider/per day. Coffee/Cocoa/Snacks/Lunch is provided for Riders &Auditors. Additional details about her Winter Clinics Series/registration is available via Event Clinics here.

January 18, 2017 : Jumping Clinic with Stephen Bradley

Stephen Bradley will be back at A Bit Better Farm (Brookeville, MD) on Wednesday, January 18th ! Lessons are $125 per small group lesson. Stephen enjoys teaching all levels of riders from beginners to the advanced competitor. His enthusiasm, talent for communication, and ability to inspire confidence in the horse and rider especially make him a hit with the Pony Clubbers! When training with Stephen, you can be confident that you will receive expert instruction for your level of riding. When you sign up, please be sure to let me know if you have any time constraints. If you want to learn more about Stephen, please click Stephen Bradley will be back at A Bit Better Farm (Brookeville, MD) on! Lessons are $125 per small group lesson. Stephen enjoys teaching all levels of riders from beginners to the advanced competitor. His enthusiasm, talent for communication, and ability to inspire confidence in the horse and rider especially make him a hit with the Pony Clubbers! When training with Stephen, you can be confident that you will receive expert instruction for your level of riding. When you sign up, please be sure to let me know if you have any time constraints. If you want to learn more about Stephen, please click here . I am encouraging, but not requiring, everyone to sign up via EventClinics this year, and you can find all of the details here . As always, auditing is encouraged and always FREE!

January 18, 2017: Waredaca Experts Day with Jim Wofford

Olympian Jim Wofford will return to Waredaca in Laytonsville, MD on January 18 to hold a Waredaca Expert’s Day clinic focused on Jumping. Widely sought after as a clinician and coach, Wofford’s coaching success includes at least one student on every U.S. Olympic, World Championship, and Pan-American team since 1978. This is a fantastic opportunity for riders of all levels to learn from an internationally renown Eventing coach. The cost is $125 for riders, free for Auditors. Trailer-ins are welcome. For additional details about Jim Wofford Expert Days at Waredaca, or to register, go to Event Clinics here. January 21, 2017: Lessons with Sally Cousins

Ride with Sally at Oldfields School in Glencoe Sparks, MD. If interested, contact Sally at [email protected] or 610-324-6628. January 21-22, 2017: Andrea Davidson Winter Clinic #2

3* International Event rider Andrea Davidson will return to beautiful Stone Field Stables in Coopersburg, PA for a 2nd winter clinic January 21st-22nd. The clinic will consist of grid work on Saturday, followed by course work on Sunday. The clinic is designed to be a 2-day clinic with day 2 building from day 1, therefore we are offering a discounted price for riders doing both days. Single day rides are also welcome. The price is $110 for 1 day and $200 for 2-days. Audits are available for $10/day. For additional details/online registration please go to Event Clinics here. January 22, 2017: Lessons with Sally Cousins

Ride with Sally at Kealani Farm in West Grove, PA. If interested, contact Sally at [email protected] or 610-324-6628. January 22, 2017: Windchase Winter Jumping Clinic “Stride Adjustability & Length”

Olympian Phyllis Dawson will hold a jump clinic on Jan 22 focused on “Stride Adjustability & Length” at Windchase, her farm in Purcellville, VA. Open to riders of all levels, Windchase clinics are designed to be inviting and rider-friendly. Clinics generally run from approximately 11:00 (occasionally 10:00) to about 5:00 in the afternoon, depending on how many people sign up each week. Cost is $75 for trailer-ins and $60 for boarders. Phyllis Dawson is a veteran US Equestrian Team member & accredited USEA ICP IV instructor. She is a highly sought clinician due to her wealth of experience in developing riders and horses up through the levels. Most recently, she was the 2016 and 2015 MDHT Recognized and Starter Series Instructor Program Winner, with the highest number of students placing at MDHT activities. Auditors are encouraged and free. For additional details about the 2017 Windchase Winter Clinic Series or to register, go to Event Clinics here: January 24, 2017: Waredaca Expert’s Day with Stephen Bradley

Olympian Stephen Bradley will be at Waredaca in Laytonsville MD for the Jan 24th Experts Day w/Olympian Stephen Bradley. This Expert’s Day is Rider Choice Jump Clinic (SJ or XC), weather permitting. The clinic is available to riders of all levels. Ride slots are $125 and Audits are Free. Stephen Bradley is a veteran US Equestrian Team member who brings 35+ years of experience to his students. His list of accomplishments include wins at Rolex Kentucky CCI**** and Burghley CCI***, competing as a member of two Gold Medal winning Pan American Games teams and competing in the Olympic Games. Rated as an USEA Level IV instructor, Stephen has a well-regarded ability to coach riders and horses through the Advanced level of eventing. For additional details about Waredaca’s Expert Day Clinic Series with Stephen Bradley or to register, go to Event Clinics here.

January 28, 2017 : Jumping Clinic with Kelley Williams

Join Advanced-level eventer, Kelley Williams at A Bit Better Farm (Brookeville, MD) on Saturday, January 28th ! Lessons are $60 per small group lesson. Possessing an enviable amount of patience, Kelley is a naturally gifted trainer and instructor who always seems to know what her pupils need, whether they be human or equine. Kelley draws great gratification in her teaching and coaching, and firmly believes that she learns as much from her students as they learn from her. When you sign up, please be sure to let me know if you have any time constraints. If you want to learn more about Kelley, click Sunday, January 29th . Join Advanced-level eventer, Kelley Williams at A Bit Better Farm (Brookeville, MD) on! Lessons are $60 per small group lesson. Possessing an enviable amount of patience, Kelley is a naturally gifted trainer and instructor who always seems to know what her pupils need, whether they be human or equine. Kelley draws great gratification in her teaching and coaching, and firmly believes that she learns as much from her students as they learn from her. When you sign up, please be sure to let me know if you have any time constraints. If you want to learn more about Kelley, click here. You can easily sign-up through EventClinics here or e-mail Kelley at [email protected] . As always, auditing is encouraged and always FREE! *In the case of inclement weather the clinic will be held on

January 28-29, 2017: Winter Eventing Clinic with Bill Levett

Woodvale Farm in Frederick, MD will hold a Winter Eventing Clinic with Bill Levett, 4* Australian Event Rider! On Saturday , riders and their mounts will ride gymnastic exercises and show jumping course work. Sunday , pairs will ride additional gymnastic exercises preparing them for cross country elements. The cost is $125 for 1 day and $240 for two days. FREE Audits are available. To learn more or to register, go to Event Clinics here.

January 29, 2017: Windchase Winter Jumping Clinic “Turning Questions”

Olympian Phyllis Dawson will continue her Winter Jump Clinic series with a jump clinic on Jan 29 focused on “Turning Questions” at Windchase, her farm in Purcellville, VA. Open to riders of all levels, Windchase clinics are designed to be inviting and rider friendly. Phyllis Dawson is a veteran US Equestrian Team member & accredited USEA ICP IV instructor. She is a highly sought clinician due to her wealth of experience in developing riders and horses up through the levels. Most recently, she was the 2016 and 2015 MDHT Recognized and Starter Series Instructor Program Winner, with the highest number of students placing at MDHT activities. Clinics generally run from approximately 11:00 (occasionally 10:00) to about 5:00 in the afternoon, depending on how many people sign up each week. Cost is $75 for trailer-ins and $60 for boarders. Auditors are encouraged and free. For additional details about the 2017 Windchase Winter Jump Clinic Series or to register, go to Event Clinics here. February 4-5, 2017: Kate Chadderton 2017 Winter Clinic Series (Jump & Dressage)

Kate Chadderton, Advanced Level Eventer, will return North throughout the winter to host her 2017 Winter Clinic Series (Dressage & Jump) at Sunset Hill Farm in Woodside, Maryland. Riders may choose from either dressage, jumping, or both. The second clinic will be held February 4-5. The cost is $95/per rider/per day. Coffee/Cocoa/Snacks/Lunch is provided for Riders & Auditors. Additional details about her Winter Clinics Series/registration is available via Event Clinics here.

February 11, 2017 : Jumping Clinic with Kelley Williams

Join Advanced-level eventer, Kelley Williams at A Bit Better Farm (Brookeville, MD) on Saturday, February 11th ! Lessons are $60 per small group lesson. Possessing an enviable amount of patience, Kelley is a naturally gifted trainer and instructor who always seems to know what her pupils need, whether they be human or equine. Kelley draws great gratification in her teaching and coaching, and firmly believes that she learns as much from her students as they learn from her. When you sign up, please be sure to let me know if you have any time constraints. If you want to learn more about Kelley, click Sunday, February 12th . Join Advanced-level eventer, Kelley Williams at A Bit Better Farm (Brookeville, MD) on! Lessons are $60 per small group lesson. Possessing an enviable amount of patience, Kelley is a naturally gifted trainer and instructor who always seems to know what her pupils need, whether they be human or equine. Kelley draws great gratification in her teaching and coaching, and firmly believes that she learns as much from her students as they learn from her. When you sign up, please be sure to let me know if you have any time constraints. If you want to learn more about Kelley, click here . You can easily sign-up through EventClinics here or e-mail Kelley at [email protected] . As always, auditing is encouraged and always FREE! *In the case of inclement weather the clinic will be held on

February 15, 2017 : Jumping Clinic with Stephen Bradley

Stephen Bradley will be back at A Bit Better Farm (Brookeville, MD) on Wednesday, February 15th ! Lessons are $125 per small group lesson. Stephen enjoys teaching all levels of riders from beginners to the advanced competitor. His enthusiasm, talent for communication, and ability to inspire confidence in the horse and rider especially make him a hit with the Pony Clubbers! When training with Stephen, you can be confident that you will receive expert instruction for your level of riding. When you sign up, please be sure to let me know if you have any time constraints. If you want to learn more about Stephen, please click Stephen Bradley will be back at A Bit Better Farm (Brookeville, MD) on! Lessons are $125 per small group lesson. Stephen enjoys teaching all levels of riders from beginners to the advanced competitor. His enthusiasm, talent for communication, and ability to inspire confidence in the horse and rider especially make him a hit with the Pony Clubbers! When training with Stephen, you can be confident that you will receive expert instruction for your level of riding. When you sign up, please be sure to let me know if you have any time constraints. If you want to learn more about Stephen, please click here . I am encouraging, but not requiring, everyone to sign up via EventClinics this year, and you can find all of the details here . As always, auditing is encouraged and always FREE!

February 25, 2017 : Jumping Clinic with Kelley Williams

Join Advanced-level eventer, Kelley Williams at A Bit Better Farm (Brookeville, MD) on Saturday, February 25th ! Lessons are $60 per small group lesson. Possessing an enviable amount of patience, Kelley is a naturally gifted trainer and instructor who always seems to know what her pupils need, whether they be human or equine. Kelley draws great gratification in her teaching and coaching, and firmly believes that she learns as much from her students as they learn from her. When you sign up, please be sure to let me know if you have any time constraints. If you want to learn more about Kelley, click Sunday, February 26th . Join Advanced-level eventer, Kelley Williams at A Bit Better Farm (Brookeville, MD) on! Lessons are $60 per small group lesson. Possessing an enviable amount of patience, Kelley is a naturally gifted trainer and instructor who always seems to know what her pupils need, whether they be human or equine. Kelley draws great gratification in her teaching and coaching, and firmly believes that she learns as much from her students as they learn from her. When you sign up, please be sure to let me know if you have any time constraints. If you want to learn more about Kelley, click here . You can easily sign-up through EventClinics here or e-mail Kelley at [email protected] . As always, auditing is encouraged and always FREE! *In the case of inclement weather the clinic will be held on

Area III

January 7-8, 2017: Obstacle/Horsemanship Clinic with Jeff Claxton

The Obstacle/Horsemanship Clinic with Jeff Claxton will be at Broad Meadow Farm in Morriston FL, Jan 7-8 . This is an opportunity for riders of all disciplines and riding styles to build trust, confidence and a deeper, more harmonious relationship with their horse. The cost for the 2-day clinic is $135 and audits are $15.00. Additional details/registration info available on Event Clinics The Obstacle/Horsemanship Clinic with Jeff Claxton will be at Broad Meadow Farm in Morriston FL,. This is an opportunity for riders of all disciplines and riding styles to build trust, confidence and a deeper, more harmonious relationship with their horse. The cost for the 2-day clinic is $135 and audits are $15.00. Additional details/registration info available on Event Clinics here.

January 14-15, 2017: Laine Ashker 2-Day Clinic

4* Eventer and FEI Dressage Rider Laine Ashker will return to Georgia for a 2-day clinic hosted by Rolling Ridge Farm in Tunnel Hill, Georgia. The 2-day clinic cost is $350 and includes one auditor. Auditor fee is $35 per day or $65 for full weekend audit. USPC and IEA members receive a $5 discount on auditor fees. Lunch is provided both days for all participants. Additional details/online registration is available via Event Clinics 4* Eventer and FEI Dressage Rider Laine Ashker will return to Georgia for a 2-day clinic hosted by Rolling Ridge Farm in Tunnel Hill, Georgia. The 2-day clinic cost is $350 and includes one auditor. Auditor fee is $35 per day or $65 for full weekend audit. USPC and IEA members receive a $5 discount on auditor fees. Lunch is provided both days for all participants. Additional details/online registration is available via Event Clinics here.

January 14-15, 2017: Ride Better Clinic with Lellie Ward

Paradise Farm in Aiken SC will host the first of its 2017 Ride Better Clinics Jan 14-15, 2017. These clinics are led by instructor Lellie Ward, a former Advanced Level eventer. They are open to anyone that wants to better their partnership with their horse in all disciplines. Clinics are limited to a small group of people to allow enough time for each participant to achieve their personal goals. Each 2-day clinic include 4 mounted lessons, 2 un-mounted lessons, stall & shavings. Slots in the 2-day clinic are available for $275 and private lessons available for $75. Additional clinic details/online registration is available via Event Clinics here.

January 21, 2017: 3-phase Schooling Show at Exmoor Eventing

Join us at Exmoor Eventing in Reddick, FL! Levels for the 3-phase include Entry through Prelim/Training (in that order). Do all three phases, a combined test or just pick a discipline. You decide. Pick a test for the short or long arena. 2’3″ to 3’7″ jumper rounds also available. $100/3-phase, $25 dressage test or jumper round, $50/cross country go. Winners in 3-phase divisions get entry back in CASH. Jumpers receive clear round rosette. Dress is casual. No braiding. Correct footwear and headgear meeting current USEA standards must be worn at all times. Vests compulsory on XC. Online entries close Tuesday, January 17. Enter at www.schoolingentries.com . Learn more at www.exmooreventing.com

February 5, 2017: Hunter Trial/XC Event at Exmoor Eventing

Join us for this fun competition at Exmoor Eventing in Reddick, FL! Three levels offered from 2’3″ to 3’6″. Ride single or as a pair. Ribbons 1st-6th, highest placed “couple” award in pairs divisions, plus lots of other fun prizes! Clear rounds matter most, but there will be a short ‘timed section’ to decide an equality of faults (fastest time wins with a clean round) – pairs will also be judged on their ability to jump in unison over a few ‘dressing’ fences. Highest score for ‘dressing’ with a clean round wins over ‘time’. Please bring a number pinny. Vests, helmets and correct footwear compulsory on XC. Dress is polo shirt/XC colors. We will run a separate, sub 2 ft course of very small XC jumps from 8:45am – Noon. Clear round ribbons to all who get round clean: $20 a ‘go’; buy ticket in show office. PLEASE ENTER AT www.schoolingentries.com . Entries are accepted on the day, may be limited and will be $10 extra/class. For PAIRS only ONE person needs to make your entry. ONLINE ENTRIES CLOSE Tuesday 31st Jan – 9pm. More information at www.exmooreventing.com

Area V

January 14-15, 2017: Boyd Martin Clinic at Texas Rose Horse Park

Olympian Boyd Martin will be at Texas Rose Horse Park in Tyler, TX for a 2-day clinic January 14-15, 2017 . Ride slots are full, but you may email Olympian Boyd Martin will be at Texas Rose Horse Park in Tyler, TX for a 2-day clinic. Ride slots are full, but you may email [email protected] to be added to the clinic waitlist. Auditing is available for $10/day. Additional details/audit registration available via Event Clinics here.

January 22, 2017: Candy Cane Derby at High Point Farm

Join us at High Point Farm in Plantersville, TX. Levels offered from Green as Grass through Preliminary. Closing date is January 17. Silent auction benefits Operation Pets Alive! Visit Excel Eventing website for more details.

February 25-26, 2017: Eventing Clinic with Buck Davidson

Buck Davidson is coming to Holly Hill Farm in Benton, LA! Saturday will be Show Jumping, Sunday Cross Country. The clinic fee is $425 (made out to Kristy Limon), this INCLUDES all schooling fees. Stalls are available for $20 per night, include in a separate Holly Hill check. Camping hookups are available for $20 per night. Add this fee to the Holly Hill check. A $200 deposit is required to hold your spot. The remainder of the fee and the Holly Hill fees are due by January 15th. Spots will not be held until a deposit is received. NO REFUNDS unless your spot can be filled from the waitlist. Please contact Kristy Limon w/ any questions, 936-443-5167. [email protected] More information available here

Want to see your lesson, clinic, or schooling show listed here? Email [email protected].