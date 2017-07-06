What’s in Your Arena? Presented by Attwood: Exercises to Settle a Fizzy Horse with John Smart

What’s in Your Arena? is an EN series sponsored by Attwood Equestrian Surfaces in which riders share their favorite jumping exercises. It’s easy to get stuck in a training rut, and we hope this will inspire you with fresh ideas that you can take home and incorporate into your own programs.

Got a fizzy event horse? Join the club! And check out this great video from John Smart.

John has worn many hats over the course of this career, eventing and show jumping at the highest levels. He competed at Badminton, represented Great Britain on Nations Cup teams, and has been in the ribbons at the Horse of the Year Show, Hickstead and the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

In this video John takes his student through a progression of exercises aimed at keeping the horse in a calm rhythm over fences. He starts with a ground rail and works up from there.

A couple exercises that stood out to me as being particularly clever:

Trot in, canter out of this three-stride with ground rails positioned in a V on the landing of the first fence and the takeoff of the second fence (2:20).

Three-stride vertical to oxer line with rails placed in an X across the oxer (2:39).

The UK’s Horse & Rider Magazine supplements its publication with a fun and educational YouTube channel, which is totally worth subscribing to for its video tutorials, interviews and more. One recent series featured polework and grid exercises with British eventing icon Pippa Funnell — watch, take notes and set it up in your own home ring!

Do you have an exercise to share or is there an eventer you would like to nominate for the “What’s in Your Arena?” series? Email [email protected]