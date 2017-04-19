What’s in Your Arena? With Harry Meade, Presented by Attwood

What’s in Your Arena? is an EN series sponsored by Attwood Equestrian Surfaces in which riders share their favorite jumping exercises. It’s easy to get stuck in a training rut, and we hope this will inspire you with fresh ideas that you can take home and incorporate into your own programs.

Harry Meade is one of Britain’s leading event riders. He represented Great Britain as part of the silver medal winning team at the 2014 World Equestrian Games in Normandy, has completed Badminton nine times, last year finishing in 3rd place, and is the youngest rider to have ever received an Armarda dish, awarded for five Badminton completions.

The UK’s Horse & Rider Magazine supplements its publication with a fun and educational YouTube channel, which is totally worth subscribing to for its video tutorials, interviews and more. One recent series featured Harry Meade’s “Clockface Exercise” — watch, take notes and set it up in your own home ring!

Do you have an exercise to share or is there an eventer you would like to nominate for the “What’s in Your Arena?” series? Email [email protected]

