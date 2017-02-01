Who is Qualified for Rolex 2017?

With the Advanced season set to begin with the Wellington Eventing Showcase this weekend, anticipation begins to build for what is currently the biggest event in North America — the Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event. The possibilities are thrilling at the beginning of the competition season, and EN is here to offer you a preview of which horses are qualified to compete at Rolex each spring.
Currently, there are 79 horses fully qualified and at least 14 who have achieved qualification but need to renew their 12-month requirement with a CIC3* in the spring. Additionally, 12 Canadian horses are qualified but must achieve their National Federation requirements within three months of the competition date. Finally, there are 11 horses that have obtained the necessary CCI3* to compete at a four-star, but need additional CIC3* to complete the number of required qualifications.
We make no claims that this is a complete list. Only horses that competed at least once at the Advanced, three-star or four-star levels in North America in 2016 or were listed on 2017 High Performance Training Lists were evaluated for qualifications. Additionally, American riders based overseas are on this list, but not other nationalities. As a side note, Micheal Jung has already announced his intentions to bring two-time winner fischerRocana FST, as well as his 2015 European Champion fischerTakinou, to contest for a three-peat.
If anyone knows of a horse who is aimed at Rolex but has not competed at these levels since 2015 or before, please let us know so we can properly update the list by emailing maggie@eventingnation.com. Similarly, if you know of a horse on this list that has been retired, sold or is otherwise not competing at this level anymore, please update us. We have updated the list with news as it has come in during the off-season.
For a full explanation of what constitutes a qualified pair for the four-star level, read EN’s guide Know Your Qualifications: CCI4* 2017 Redux for more details. Along with FEI requirements of completing the qualifying shows, National Federations may add their own requirements, which apply to their riders no matter where they are based.
For instance, US Equestrian requires that one of the qualifying results be within a year of the desired competition date. Equestrian Canada requires the completion of a qualifying Advanced or three-star within three months of the competition. Other National Federations have no additional requirements, like New Zealand. Horses are subject to the rules of the National Federation of their rider.
Riders with the following nationalities are based in the U.S. and currently competing at the Advanced and 3* levels:
- Australia: Horses must have another Advanced or CI3* MER in addition to FEI requirements if not ridden by a Category A rider. Category A riders must have two additional Advanced or CI3* MER in addition to the FEI required CCI3*.
- Brazil: No additional NF requirements.
- Canada: Must have one MER at an Advanced or CIC3* within three months of competition date (this is the 2016 document, as 2017 is not available).
- Great Britain: Horses ridden by Category C, D, or uncategorized riders need an additional Advanced or CI3*. Horses ridden by A riders need an additional CI3* as well as another Advanced or CI3*. Category B riders have no extra BEF requirements.
- Ireland: Horses ridden by Category C, D, or uncategorized riders need an additional Advanced or CI3*. Horses ridden by A riders need an additional CI3* as well as another Advanced or CI3*. Category B riders have no extra BEF requirements. (this is the 2016 document, as 2017 is not available).
- New Zealand: No additional NF requirements.
Riders representing Ecuador, Mexico, Netherlands and Puerto Rico are also based in the U.S., but their National Federation requirements are not published online. If anyone has information regarding qualifications for these federations, please feel free to email us at maggie@eventingnation.com.
Many of the pairs listed below have more than sufficient qualifying results. We have listed only the most recent shows that achieve qualification for them, plus the date of the show that most recently satisfies the 12-month requirement. One asterisk before the show name indicates one stop on cross country. Two asterisks indicates a frangible penalty. When possible, we used shows with clear cross country rounds.
As noted in the above Know Your Qualifications link, FEI Category A and B riders do not need to satisfy the full gamut of qualifications, and may take advantage of modified paths to qualification. These pairs are still listed below and denoted with a (B) or (A) next to the rider name to denote that the horse is qualified due to the rider categorization. If the rider does not have the (B) or (A) next to their name but is a B or A rider, that indicates that the horse is fully qualified through the traditional pathway.
Also, all of the horses listed below are qualified with their current rider. If a rider change occurs, the new rider will not be able to compete the horse at Rolex this spring.
For a review of what entails an MER up to this point in time, please revisit Know Your Qualifications for a complete explanation. Going forward, MER requirements are stricter and can be viewed in the Know Your Qualifications: CCI4* 2017 Redux link.
Horses and Riders Fully Qualified to Compete at Rolex 2017
Anthony Patch
Rider: Laine Ashker
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2016 Carolina CIC3*
- 2015 Carolina CIC3*
- 2012 Fair Hill CCI3*
A.P. Prime
Rider: Leah Lang-Gluscic
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2016 Red Hill CIC3*
- 2014 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2014 Bromont CCI3*
Arthur
Rider: Allison Springer
- 2016 Ocala Jockey Club CIC3*
- 2016 Carolina CIC3*
- 2012 Burghley CCI4*
- 2012 Rolex CCI3*
Basco
Rider: Bonner Carpenter
- 2016 Galway Downs CCI3*
- 2016 Rebecca Farm CIC3*
- 2014 Galway Downs CCI3*
- 2014 Woodside CIC3*
Blackfoot Mystery
Rider: Boyd Martin
- 2016 Rio Olympic Games
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2016 Carolina CIC3*
- 2015 Fair Hill CCI3*
Captain Jack
Rider: Savannah Fulton
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2016 Plantation Field CIC3*
- 2016 Great Meadow CICO3*
- 2016 Bromont CCI3*
Carlevo
Rider: Buck Davidson (A)
- 2016 Ocala Jockey Club CIC3*
- 2015 Boekelo CCIO3*
- 2015 Richland Park CIC3*
Castle Larchfield Purdy (PUR)
Rider: Lauren Billys
- 2016 Great Meadow CICO3*
- 2016 Twin Rivers CIC3*
- 2015 Galway Downs CCI3*
- 2015 Jersey Fresh CCI3*
Cecilia (MEX)
Rider: Daniela Moguel
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2016 Red Hills CIC3*
- 2015 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2015 Morven Park CIC3*
Cisko A
Rider: Sydney Conley-Elliott
- 2016 **Rolex CCI4*
- 2016 The Fork CIC3*
- 2016 Pine Top CIC3*
- 2015 Fair Hill CCI3*
Clip Clop (NZL)
Rider: Joe Meyer
- 2016 Ocala Jockey Club CIC3*
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2016 Poplar Place CIC3*
- 2015 Fair Hill CCI3*
Cooley Cross Border
Rider: Kim Severson
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2016 Morven Park CIC3*
- 2015 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2015 Morven Park CIC3*
Cooley On Show
Rider: Sharon White
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2016 Plantation Field CIC3*
- 2016 Great Meadow CICO3*
- 2016 Bromont CCI3*
Copper Beach
Rider: Buck Davidson
- 2016 Rebecca Farm CCI3*
- 2016 Great Meadow CICO3*
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2016 Carolina CIC3*
Crackerjack
Rider: Boyd Martin
- 2016 Plantation Field CIC3*
- 2016 Luhmühlen CCI4*
- 2016 The Fork CIC3*
- 2015 Fair Hill CCI3*
DeLux Z
Rider: Kurt Martin
- 2016 Blenheim CCI3*
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2016 The Fork CIC3*
- 2016 Carolina CIC3*
Dempsey
Rider: Tamie Smith
- 2016 Boekelo CCIO3*
- 2016 Blenheim CIC3*
- 2016 Rebecca Farm CIC3*
- 2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*
Donner
Rider: Lynn Symansky
- 2016 Ocala Jockey Club CIC3*
- 2016 Great Meadow CICO3*
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2015 Burghley CCI4*
Downtown Harrison
Rider: Jon Holling
- 2016 Ocala Jockey Club CIC3*
- 2016 Poplar Place CIC3*
- 2015 Boekelo CCIO3*
- 2012 Boekelo CCIO3*
Dunlavin’s Token
Rider: Bobby Meyerhoff
- 2016 Plantation Field CIC3*
- 2016 Richland Park CIC3*
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2015 Fair Hill CCI3*
Escot 6
Rider: Colleen Rutledge
- 2016 Ocala Jockey Club CIC3*
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2016 Morven Park CIC3*
- 2015 Jersey Fresh CCI3*
Eveready
Rider: Barb Crabo
- 2016 Rebecca Farm CIC3*
- 2016 Galway Downs CIC3*
- 2014 Galway Downs CCI3*
- 2011 Galway Downs CCI3*
Fernhill By Night
Rider: Liz Halliday-Sharp
- 2016 Burgham Market CIC3*
- 2015 Hartpury CIC3*
- 2015 *Blenheim CCI3*
- 2014 Boekelo CCI3*
Fernhill Classic (AUS)
Rider: Ryan Wood
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2016 Plantation Field CIC3*
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2015 Fair Hill CCI3*
Fernhill Cubalawn
Rider: Phillip Dutton
- 2016 Great Meadow CICO3*
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2016 The Fork CIC3*
- 2015 Fair Hill CCI3*
Fernhill Fortitude
Rider: Jenny Caras
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2016 Plantation Field CIC3*
- 2016 Bramham-U25 CCI3*
- 2016 Carolina CIC3*
Fernhill Fugitive
Rider: Phillip Dutton
- 2016 Burghley CCI4*
- 2016 Great Meadow CICO3*
- 2016 The Fork CIC3*
- 2015 Galway Downs CCI3*
Goodknight
Rider: Jolie Wentworth
- 2016 Copper Meadows CIC3*
- 2015 Galway Downs CIC3*
- 2013 Galway Downs CCI3*
- 2012 Galway Downs CCI3*
Hans Dampf
Rider: Will Faudree (B)
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2016 Morven Park CIC3*
- 2016 Plantation Field CIC3*
- 2016 The Fork CIC3*
Harbour Pilot
Rider: Hannah Sue Burnett
- 2016 Blenheim CCI3*
- 2016 Aachen CICO3*
- 2016 Red Hills CIC3*
- 2014 Rolex CCI4*
High Times
Rider: Jen McFall
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2016 Rebecca Farm CIC3*
- 2015 Rebecca Farm CIC3*
- 2014 Galway Downs CCI3*
Houdini
Rider: Katie Ruppel
- 2016 *Rolex CCI4*
- 2016 Ocala Jockey Club CIC3*
- 2016 Poplar Place CIC3*
- 2013 Jersey Fresh CCI3*
I’m Sew Ready
Rider: Phillip Dutton (A)
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2016 Plantation Field CIC3*
- 2015 The Fork CIC3*
- 2015 Carolina CIC3*
Indy 500
Rider: Andrea Baxter
- 2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*
- 2016 Galway Downs CIC3*
- 2016 Twin Rivers CIC3*
- 2014 Galway Downs CCI3*
Landioso
Rider: Mackenna Shea
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2016 Rebecca Farm CIC3*
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2016 Galway Downs CIC3*
Landmark’s Monte Carlo
Rider: Lauren Kieffer
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2016 Red Hills CIC3*
- 2015 Boekelo CCI3*
- 2015 Blenheim CIC3*
LCC Barnaby
Rider: Lillian Heard
- 2016 Millstreet CCI3*
- 2016 Great Meadow CICO3*
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2015 Fair Hill CCI3*
Loughan Glen
Rider: Clark Montgomery
- 2016 Great Meadow CICO3*
- 2016 Bramham CIC3*
- 2015 Blenheim CCI3*
- 2015 Luhmühlen CCI4*
Luckaun Quality (IRL)
Rider: Timothy Bourke
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2016 The Fork CIC3*
- 2016 Carolina CIC3*
- 2015 Burghley CCI4*
Manoir de Carneville
Rider: Sinead Halpin
- 2016 Millstreet CIC3*
- 2016 Great Meadow CICO3*
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2014 Rolex CCI4*
Meadowbrook’s Scarlett
Rider: Lauren Kieffer
- 2016 Boekelo CCI3*
- 2016 Great Meadow CICO3*
- 2016 The Fork CIC3*
- 2015 Galway Downs CCI3*
Mettraise
Rider: Erin Sylvester
- 2016 Plantation Field CIC3*
- 2016 Bromont CCI3*
- 2015 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2015 Plantation Field CIC3*
Mighty Nice
Rider: Phillip Dutton
- 2016 Rio Olympic Games
- 2016 Great Meadow CICO3*
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2016 The Fork CIC3*
Mr. Candyman
Rider: Phillip Dutton
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2016 Plantation Field CIC3*
- 2016 Carolina CIC3*
- 2015 Galway Downs CCI3*
Muggle (BRA)
Rider: Nilson Moreira da Silva
- 2016 Barbury Castle CIC3*
- 2016 Poplar Place CIC3*
- 2015 *Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2015 Jersey Fresh CCI3*
Never OutFoxed
Rider: Holly Payne-Caravella
- 2016 Great Meadow CICO3*
- 2016 Carolina CIC3*
- 2015 Rolex CCI4*
- 2014 Fair Hill CCI3*
Park Trader
Rider: Buck Davidson
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2014 Rolex CCI4*
- 2014 Carolina CIC3*
- 2013 Fair Hill CCI3*
Parker (GBR)
Rider: James Alliston
- 2016 Galway Downs CCI3*
- 2016 Woodside CIC3*
- 2016 Rebecca Farm CCI3*
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
Pebbly Maximus
Rider: Caroline Martin
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2016 Bromont CCI3*
- 2016 The Fork CIC3*
- 2015 Carolina CIC3*
Petite Flower
Rider: Buck Davidson
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2015 Great Meadow CICO3*
- 2015 Rolex CCI4*
- 2015 Carolina CIC3*
Pfun
Rider: Will Faudree
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2016 Morven CIC3*
- 2016 *Bromont CCI3*
- 2016 Fair Hill CIC3*
Powell (AUS)
Rider: Ryan Wood (B)
- 2016 Plantation Field CIC3*
- 2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*
- 2016 Fair Hill CIC3*
- 2016 Carolina CIC3*
P.S. Arianna
Rider: Madeline Backus
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2016 Plantation Field CIC3*
- 2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*
- 2016 *Red Hills CIC3*
Revitavet Capato
Rider: Jordan Linstedt
- 2016 Galway Downs CCI3*
- 2016 Woodside CIC3*
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2016 Twin Rivers CIC3*
RF Demeter
Rider: Marilyn Little
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2016 Great Meadow CICO3*
- 2015 Morven CIC3*
- 2015 Bromont CCI3*
RF Eloquence
Rider: Elinor O’Neal
- 2016 Boekelo CCI3*
- 2016 Plantation Field CIC3*
- 2016 Red Hills CIC3*
- 2014 Fair Hill CCI3*
RF Scandalous
Rider: Marilyn Little (A)
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2015 Plantation Field CIC3*
Rise Against
Rider: Bunnie Sexton
- 2016 Rebecca Farm CIC3*
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2016 Twin Rivers CIC3*
- 2015 Galway Downs CCI3*
Shame on the Moon
Rider: Emily Beshear
- 2016 *Great Meadow CICO3*
- 2015 Blenheim CCI3*
- 2015 Richland Park CIC3*
- 2015 Bromont CCI3*
Shamwari 4
Rider: Boyd Martin
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2016 Carolina CIC3*
- 2014 WEG CCI4*
- 2014 Luhmühlen CCI4*
Share Option
Rider: Lillian Heard
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2015 Rolex CCI4*
- 2013 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2013 Richland Park CIC3*
Simply Priceless
Rider: Elisa Wallace
- 2016 Burghley CCI4*
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2016 Carolina CIC3*
- 2016 Red Hills CIC3*
Sir Oberon
Rider: Ellen Doughty-Hume
- 2016 Galway Downs CCI3*
- 2016 Richland Park CIC3*
- 2016 Rebecca Farm CCI3*
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
Sir Rockstar
Rider: Libby Head
- 2016 Hartpury CIC3*
- 2016 Badminton CCI4*
- 2016 The Fork CIC3*
- 2014 Fair Hill CCI3*
Sound Prospect
Rider: Allie Knowles
- 2016 Great Meadow CICO3*
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2016 Carolina CIC3*
- 2015 Galway Downs CCI3*
Spring Easy
Rider: Caroline Martin (B)
- 2016 Richland Park CIC3*
- 2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*
- 2016 The Fork CIC3*
- 2016 Carolina CIC3*
Steady Eddie
Rider: Boyd Martin
- 2016 Ocala Jockey Club CIC3*
- 2016 Richland Park CIC3*
- 2015 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2015 Bromont CCI3*
Super Socks BCF
Rider: Matt Brown
- 2016 Ocala Jockey Club CIC3*
- 2016 Morven Park CIC3*
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2015 Boekelo CCI3*
Tactical Manuever
Rider: Ashley Johnson
- 2016 Ocala Jockey Club CIC3*
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2015 Jersey Fresh CCI3*
- 2014 Fair Hill CCI3*
The Apprentice
Rider: Buck Davidson
- 2016 Bromont CCI3*
- 2015 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2015 The Fork CIC3*
- 2015 Carolina CIC3*
Tight Lines
Rider: Will Coleman (B)
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2016 Plantation Field CIC3*
- 2016 Richland Park CIC3*
- 2016 Great Meadow CICO3*
Truly Wiley
Rider: Kelly Prather
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*
- 2016 Poplar Place CIC3*
- 2015 Jersey Fresh CIC3*
Tsunami
Rider: Sally Cousins
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2015 Richland Park CIC3*
- 2014 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2014 Richland Park CIC3*
Under Suspection
Rider: Hannah Sue Burnett
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2016 Rebecca Farm CCI3*
- 2016 Great Meadow CICO3*
- 2016 Bromont CCI3*
Vandiver
Rider: Doug Payne
- 2016 Ocala Jockey Club CIC3*
- 2016 Great Meadow CICO3*
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2015 Fair Hill CCI3*
Vermiculus
Rider: Lauren Kieffer
- 2016 Bromont CCI3*
- 2016 Boekelo CCI3*
- 2015 Wellington CIC3*
Veronica
Rider: Lauren Kieffer
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2016 The Fork CIC3*
- 2015 Blenheim CCI3*
- 2015 Aachen CIC3*
Vilas County (NED)
Rider: Werner Geven
- 2016 Poplar Place (September) CIC3*
- 2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*
- 2016 Poplar Place (March) CIC3*
- 2015 Poplar Place CIC3*
Welcome Shadow
Rider: Boyd Martin
- 2016 Pau CCI4*
- 2016 Plantation Field CIC3*
- 2016 Great Meadow CICO3*
- 2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*
Z
Rider: Phillip Dutton (A)
- 2016 Plantation Field CIC3*
- 2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*
- 2016 Carolina CIC3*
Canadian Horses Fully Qualified (Need a CIC3* or Advanced within three months of Rolex)
A Little Romance (CAN)
Rider: Jessica Phoenix
- 2016 Great Meadow CICO3*
- 2016 Jersey Fresh CIC3*
- 2015 Galway Downs CCI3*
- 2014 Bromont CCI3*
Abbey GS (CAN)
Rider: Jessica Phoenix (B)
- 2016 Richland Park CIC3*
- 2016 Jersey Fresh CIC3*
- 2015 Galway Downs CCI3*
- 2015 Richland Park CIC3*
Bentley’s Best (CAN)
Rider: Jessica Phoenix (B)
- 2016 Great Meadow CICO3*
- 2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*
- 2016 Chattahoochee Hills CIC3*
- 2016 Pine Top CIC3*
Foxwood High (CAN)
Rider: Selena O’Hanlon
- 2016 Great Meadow CICO3*
- 2016 Bromont CIC3*
- 2015 Bromont CCI3*
- 2014 Rolex CCI4*
Honor Me (CAN)
Rider: Lisa Marie-Fergusson
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2016 Plantation Field CIC3*
- 2016 The Fork CIC3*
- 2015 Galway Downs CCI3*
Irish Rhythm (CAN)
Rider: Rachel McDonough
- 2016 Bromont CCI3*
- 2016 The Fork CIC3*
- 2015 Galway Downs CCI3*
- 2015 Bromont CCI3*
Jollybo (CAN)
Rider: Hawley Bennett-Awad (A)
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2016 Rebecca Farm CCI3*
Kelecyn Cognac (CAN)
Rider: Waylon Roberts
- 2016 Great Meadow CICO3*
- 2016 Bromont CCI3*
- 2016 The Fork CIC3*
- 2015 Bromont CCI3*
Madison Park (CAN)
Rider: Kyle Carter
- 2016 Rolex CCI4*
- 2016 Carolina CIC3*
- 2015 Poplar Place CIC3*
- 2013 Bromont CCI3*
Manny (CAN)
Rider: Diane Burnett
- 2010 Rolex CCI4*
- 2010 The Fork CIC3*
- 2009 Wit’s End CIC3*
- 2009 *Rolex CCI4*
More Inspiration (CAN)
Rider: Holly Jacks-Smither
- 2016 Bromont CCI3*
- 2015 Plantation Field CIC3*
- 2015 Jersey Fresh CCI3*
- 2015 Red Hills CIC3*
Pavarotti (CAN)
Rider: Jessica Phoenix
- 2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*
- 2016 The Fork CIC3*
- 2016 Pine Top CIC3*
- 2014 WEG CCI3*
U.S. Horses Needing Additional CIC3* To Complete Qualifications
Caeleste
Rider: Will Faudree (B)
- 2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*
- 2016 Fair Hill CIC3*
Campground
Rider: Erin Sylvester (B)
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2016 Plantation Field CIC3*
D.A. Duras
Rider: Lauren Kieffer (B)
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2016 *Bromont CIC3*
FR’s Trust Fund
Rider: Kyle Carter (B)
- 2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*
- 2016 Carolina CIC3*
- 2015 Poplar Place CIC3*
FYI
Rider: Lillian Heard (B)
- 2016 Pine Top CIC3*
- 2015 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2015 Plantation Field CIC3*
No Remorse
Rider: Buck Davidson (A)
- 2016 *Jersey Fresh CCI3*
- 2016 Pine Top CIC3*
Soupcon du Brunet
Rider: Will Coleman (B)
- 2016 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2016 Plantation Field CIC3*
Who’s A Star
Rider: Courtney Cooper
- 2014 *Jersey Fresh CCI3*
- 2013 Jersey Fresh CCI3*
- 2013 The Fork CIC3*
Woodstock Bennett (AUS)
Rider: Ryan Wood (B)
- 2016 Plantation Field CIC3*
- 2016 Bromont CCI3*
- 2016 Carolina CIC3*
Wundermaske (ECU)
Rider: Ronald Zabala-Goetchsel (B)
- 2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*
- 2016 Quillota CIC3*
- Needs Two CIC3*
U.S. Horses Qualified But Need a CIC3* within 12 months of Rolex
Ballylaffin Bracken
Rider: Kristen Schmolze
- 2015 Rolex CCI4*
- 2014 Rolex CCI4*
- 2013 Galway Downs CCI3*
- 2013 Plantation Field CIC3*
Catalina
Rider: Jennie Brannigan (B)
- 2016 *The Fork CIC3*
- 2016 Red Hills CIC3*
- 2015 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2015 Plantation Field CIC3*
Center Stage
Rider: Caroline Martin (B)
- 2016 Carolina CIC3*
- 2015 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2015 *Plantation Field CIC3*
- 2015 Richland Park CIC3*
Courage Under Fire
Rider: Katherine Coleman
- 2015 Tattersalls CIC3*
- 2015 Ballindenisk CCI3*
- 2014 *Blenheim CCI3*
- 2014 Blair Castle CIC3*
Covert Rights
Rider: Colleen Rutledge
- 2016 The Fork CIC3*
- 2016 Carolina CIC3*
- 2015 Burghley CCI4*
- 2015 Rolex CCI4*
F.I.S. Prince Charming
Rider: Lisa Barry
- 2016 Red Hills CIC3*
- 2014 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2014 Plantation Field CIC3*
- 2014 Bromont CCI3*
Fly Me Courageous
Rider: Sara Kozumplik-Murphy
- 2016 The Fork CIC3*
- 2016 Red Hills CIC38
- 2015 Rolex CCI4*
- 2014 Fair Hill CCI3*
Gleaming Road
Rider: Anna Collier
- 2016 Twin Rivers CIC3*
- 2015 Rebecca Farm CIC3*
- 2015 Rolex CCI4*
- 2014 Galway Downs CCI4*
Mai Baum
Rider: Tamie Smith (B)
- 2015 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2015 Plantation Field CIC3*
- 2015 Copper MEadows CIC3*
- 2015 Rebecca Farm CIC3*
Master Frisky
Rider: Boyd Martin
- 2016 Carolina CIC3*
- 2015 Rolex CCI4*
- 2015 The Fork CIC3*
- 2014 Fair Hill CCI3*
Quantum Solace
Rider: Caroline Martin
- 2016 Carolina CIC3*
- 2014 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2014 Jersey Fresh CCI3*
- 2014 Carolina CIC3*
Ringwood Magister
Rider: Tiana Coudray
- 2016 Burgham CIC3*
- 2015 Burgham CIC3*
- 2013 Badminton CCI4*
- 2011 Blenheim CCI3*
Sparrow’s Nio
Rider: Allie Sacksen
- 2016 The Fork CIC3*
- 2016 Pine Top CIC3*
- 2015 Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2014 Fair Hill CCI3*
VS McCuan Civil Liberty (AUS)
Rider: Kate Chadderton
- 2015 Blenheim CCI3*
- 2015 Richland Park CIC3*
- 2015 Bromont CCI3*
- 2015 Fair Hill CIC3*
Win the War
Rider: Jessica Bortner-Harris
- 2015 *Fair Hill CCI3*
- 2015 Poplar Place (September) CIC3*
- 2015 Jersey Fresh CCI3*
- 2015 Poplar Place (March) CIC3*