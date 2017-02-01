Who is Qualified for Rolex 2017?

With the Advanced season set to begin with the Wellington Eventing Showcase this weekend, anticipation begins to build for what is currently the biggest event in North America — the Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event. The possibilities are thrilling at the beginning of the competition season, and EN is here to offer you a preview of which horses are qualified to compete at Rolex each spring.

Currently, there are 79 horses fully qualified and at least 14 who have achieved qualification but need to renew their 12-month requirement with a CIC3* in the spring. Additionally, 12 Canadian horses are qualified but must achieve their National Federation requirements within three months of the competition date. Finally, there are 11 horses that have obtained the necessary CCI3* to compete at a four-star, but need additional CIC3* to complete the number of required qualifications.

We make no claims that this is a complete list. Only horses that competed at least once at the Advanced, three-star or four-star levels in North America in 2016 or were listed on 2017 High Performance Training Lists were evaluated for qualifications. Additionally, American riders based overseas are on this list, but not other nationalities. As a side note, Micheal Jung has already announced his intentions to bring two-time winner fischerRocana FST, as well as his 2015 European Champion fischerTakinou, to contest for a three-peat.

If anyone knows of a horse who is aimed at Rolex but has not competed at these levels since 2015 or before, please let us know so we can properly update the list by emailing maggie@eventingnation.com. Similarly, if you know of a horse on this list that has been retired, sold or is otherwise not competing at this level anymore, please update us. We have updated the list with news as it has come in during the off-season.

For a full explanation of what constitutes a qualified pair for the four-star level, read EN’s guide Know Your Qualifications: CCI4* 2017 Redux for more details. Along with FEI requirements of completing the qualifying shows, National Federations may add their own requirements, which apply to their riders no matter where they are based.

For instance, US Equestrian requires that one of the qualifying results be within a year of the desired competition date. Equestrian Canada requires the completion of a qualifying Advanced or three-star within three months of the competition. Other National Federations have no additional requirements, like New Zealand. Horses are subject to the rules of the National Federation of their rider.

Riders with the following nationalities are based in the U.S. and currently competing at the Advanced and 3* levels:

Australia : Horses must have another Advanced or CI3* MER in addition to FEI requirements if not ridden by a Category A rider. Category A riders must have two additional Advanced or CI3* MER in addition to the FEI required CCI3*.

Brazil : No additional NF requirements.

Canada : Must have one MER at an Advanced or CIC3* within three months of competition date (this is the 2016 document, as 2017 is not available).

Great Britain : Horses ridden by Category C, D, or uncategorized riders need an additional Advanced or CI3*. Horses ridden by A riders need an additional CI3* as well as another Advanced or CI3*. Category B riders have no extra BEF requirements.

Ireland : Horses ridden by Category C, D, or uncategorized riders need an additional Advanced or CI3*. Horses ridden by A riders need an additional CI3* as well as another Advanced or CI3*. Category B riders have no extra BEF requirements. (this is the 2016 document, as 2017 is not available).

New Zealand : No additional NF requirements.

Riders representing Ecuador, Mexico, Netherlands and Puerto Rico are also based in the U.S., but their National Federation requirements are not published online. If anyone has information regarding qualifications for these federations, please feel free to email us at maggie@eventingnation.com.

Many of the pairs listed below have more than sufficient qualifying results. We have listed only the most recent shows that achieve qualification for them, plus the date of the show that most recently satisfies the 12-month requirement. One asterisk before the show name indicates one stop on cross country. Two asterisks indicates a frangible penalty. When possible, we used shows with clear cross country rounds.

As noted in the above Know Your Qualifications link, FEI Category A and B riders do not need to satisfy the full gamut of qualifications, and may take advantage of modified paths to qualification. These pairs are still listed below and denoted with a (B) or (A) next to the rider name to denote that the horse is qualified due to the rider categorization. If the rider does not have the (B) or (A) next to their name but is a B or A rider, that indicates that the horse is fully qualified through the traditional pathway.

Also, all of the horses listed below are qualified with their current rider. If a rider change occurs, the new rider will not be able to compete the horse at Rolex this spring.

For a review of what entails an MER up to this point in time, please revisit Know Your Qualifications for a complete explanation. Going forward, MER requirements are stricter and can be viewed in the Know Your Qualifications: CCI4* 2017 Redux link.

Horses and Riders Fully Qualified to Compete at Rolex 2017

Anthony Patch

Rider: Laine Ashker

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2016 Carolina CIC3*

2015 Carolina CIC3*

2012 Fair Hill CCI3*

A.P. Prime

Rider: Leah Lang-Gluscic

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2016 Red Hill CIC3*

2014 Fair Hill CCI3*

2014 Bromont CCI3*

Arthur

Rider: Allison Springer

2016 Ocala Jockey Club CIC3*

2016 Carolina CIC3*

2012 Burghley CCI4*

2012 Rolex CCI3*

Basco

Rider: Bonner Carpenter

2016 Galway Downs CCI3*

2016 Rebecca Farm CIC3*

2014 Galway Downs CCI3*

2014 Woodside CIC3*

Blackfoot Mystery

Rider: Boyd Martin

2016 Rio Olympic Games

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2016 Carolina CIC3*

2015 Fair Hill CCI3*

Captain Jack

Rider: Savannah Fulton

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2016 Plantation Field CIC3*

2016 Great Meadow CICO3*

2016 Bromont CCI3*

Carlevo

Rider: Buck Davidson (A)

2016 Ocala Jockey Club CIC3*

2015 Boekelo CCIO3*

2015 Richland Park CIC3*

Castle Larchfield Purdy (PUR)

Rider: Lauren Billys

2016 Great Meadow CICO3*

2016 Twin Rivers CIC3*

2015 Galway Downs CCI3*

2015 Jersey Fresh CCI3*

Cecilia (MEX)

Rider: Daniela Moguel

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2016 Red Hills CIC3*

2015 Fair Hill CCI3*

2015 Morven Park CIC3*

Cisko A

Rider: Sydney Conley-Elliott

2016 **Rolex CCI4*

2016 The Fork CIC3*

2016 Pine Top CIC3*

2015 Fair Hill CCI3*

Clip Clop (NZL)

Rider: Joe Meyer

2016 Ocala Jockey Club CIC3*

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2016 Poplar Place CIC3*

2015 Fair Hill CCI3*

Cooley Cross Border

Rider: Kim Severson

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2016 Morven Park CIC3*

2015 Fair Hill CCI3*

2015 Morven Park CIC3*

Cooley On Show

Rider: Sharon White

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2016 Plantation Field CIC3*

2016 Great Meadow CICO3*

2016 Bromont CCI3*

Copper Beach

Rider: Buck Davidson

2016 Rebecca Farm CCI3*

2016 Great Meadow CICO3*

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2016 Carolina CIC3*

Crackerjack

Rider: Boyd Martin

2016 Plantation Field CIC3*

2016 Luhmühlen CCI4*

2016 The Fork CIC3*

2015 Fair Hill CCI3*

DeLux Z

Rider: Kurt Martin

2016 Blenheim CCI3*

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2016 The Fork CIC3*

2016 Carolina CIC3*

Dempsey

Rider: Tamie Smith

2016 Boekelo CCIO3*

2016 Blenheim CIC3*

2016 Rebecca Farm CIC3*

2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*

Donner

Rider: Lynn Symansky

2016 Ocala Jockey Club CIC3*

2016 Great Meadow CICO3*

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2015 Burghley CCI4*

Downtown Harrison

Rider: Jon Holling

2016 Ocala Jockey Club CIC3*

2016 Poplar Place CIC3*

2015 Boekelo CCIO3*

2012 Boekelo CCIO3*

Dunlavin’s Token

Rider: Bobby Meyerhoff

2016 Plantation Field CIC3*

2016 Richland Park CIC3*

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2015 Fair Hill CCI3*

Escot 6

Rider: Colleen Rutledge

2016 Ocala Jockey Club CIC3*

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2016 Morven Park CIC3*

2015 Jersey Fresh CCI3*

Eveready

Rider: Barb Crabo

2016 Rebecca Farm CIC3*

2016 Galway Downs CIC3*

2014 Galway Downs CCI3*

2011 Galway Downs CCI3*

Fernhill By Night

Rider: Liz Halliday-Sharp

2016 Burgham Market CIC3*

2015 Hartpury CIC3*

2015 *Blenheim CCI3*

2014 Boekelo CCI3*

Fernhill Classic (AUS)

Rider: Ryan Wood

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2016 Plantation Field CIC3*

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2015 Fair Hill CCI3*

Fernhill Cubalawn

Rider: Phillip Dutton

2016 Great Meadow CICO3*

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2016 The Fork CIC3*

2015 Fair Hill CCI3*

Fernhill Fortitude

Rider: Jenny Caras

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2016 Plantation Field CIC3*

2016 Bramham-U25 CCI3*

2016 Carolina CIC3*

Fernhill Fugitive

Rider: Phillip Dutton

2016 Burghley CCI4*

2016 Great Meadow CICO3*

2016 The Fork CIC3*

2015 Galway Downs CCI3*

Goodknight

Rider: Jolie Wentworth

2016 Copper Meadows CIC3*

2015 Galway Downs CIC3*

2013 Galway Downs CCI3*

2012 Galway Downs CCI3*

Hans Dampf

Rider: Will Faudree (B)

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2016 Morven Park CIC3*

2016 Plantation Field CIC3*

2016 The Fork CIC3*

Harbour Pilot

Rider: Hannah Sue Burnett

2016 Blenheim CCI3*

2016 Aachen CICO3*

2016 Red Hills CIC3*

2014 Rolex CCI4*

High Times

Rider: Jen McFall

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2016 Rebecca Farm CIC3*

2015 Rebecca Farm CIC3*

2014 Galway Downs CCI3*

Houdini

Rider: Katie Ruppel

2016 *Rolex CCI4*

2016 Ocala Jockey Club CIC3*

2016 Poplar Place CIC3*

2013 Jersey Fresh CCI3*

I’m Sew Ready

Rider: Phillip Dutton (A)

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2016 Plantation Field CIC3*

2015 The Fork CIC3*

2015 Carolina CIC3*

Indy 500

Rider: Andrea Baxter

2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*

2016 Galway Downs CIC3*

2016 Twin Rivers CIC3*

2014 Galway Downs CCI3*

Landioso

Rider: Mackenna Shea

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2016 Rebecca Farm CIC3*

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2016 Galway Downs CIC3*

Landmark’s Monte Carlo

Rider: Lauren Kieffer

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2016 Red Hills CIC3*

2015 Boekelo CCI3*

2015 Blenheim CIC3*

LCC Barnaby

Rider: Lillian Heard

2016 Millstreet CCI3*

2016 Great Meadow CICO3*

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2015 Fair Hill CCI3*

Loughan Glen

Rider: Clark Montgomery

2016 Great Meadow CICO3*

2016 Bramham CIC3*

2015 Blenheim CCI3*

2015 Luhmühlen CCI4*

Luckaun Quality (IRL)

Rider: Timothy Bourke

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2016 The Fork CIC3*

2016 Carolina CIC3*

2015 Burghley CCI4*

Manoir de Carneville

Rider: Sinead Halpin

2016 Millstreet CIC3*

2016 Great Meadow CICO3*

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2014 Rolex CCI4*

Meadowbrook’s Scarlett

Rider: Lauren Kieffer

2016 Boekelo CCI3*

2016 Great Meadow CICO3*

2016 The Fork CIC3*

2015 Galway Downs CCI3*

Mettraise

Rider: Erin Sylvester

2016 Plantation Field CIC3*

2016 Bromont CCI3*

2015 Fair Hill CCI3*

2015 Plantation Field CIC3*

Mighty Nice

Rider: Phillip Dutton

2016 Rio Olympic Games

2016 Great Meadow CICO3*

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2016 The Fork CIC3*

Mr. Candyman

Rider: Phillip Dutton

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2016 Plantation Field CIC3*

2016 Carolina CIC3*

2015 Galway Downs CCI3*

Muggle (BRA)

Rider: Nilson Moreira da Silva

2016 Barbury Castle CIC3*

2016 Poplar Place CIC3*

2015 *Fair Hill CCI3*

2015 Jersey Fresh CCI3*

Never OutFoxed

Rider: Holly Payne-Caravella

2016 Great Meadow CICO3*

2016 Carolina CIC3*

2015 Rolex CCI4*

2014 Fair Hill CCI3*

Park Trader

Rider: Buck Davidson

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2014 Rolex CCI4*

2014 Carolina CIC3*

2013 Fair Hill CCI3*

Parker (GBR)

Rider: James Alliston

2016 Galway Downs CCI3*

2016 Woodside CIC3*

2016 Rebecca Farm CCI3*

2016 Rolex CCI4*

Pebbly Maximus

Rider: Caroline Martin

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2016 Bromont CCI3*

2016 The Fork CIC3*

2015 Carolina CIC3*

Petite Flower

Rider: Buck Davidson

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2015 Great Meadow CICO3*

2015 Rolex CCI4*

2015 Carolina CIC3*

Pfun

Rider: Will Faudree

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2016 Morven CIC3*

2016 *Bromont CCI3*

2016 Fair Hill CIC3*

Powell (AUS)

Rider: Ryan Wood (B)

2016 Plantation Field CIC3*

2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*

2016 Fair Hill CIC3*

2016 Carolina CIC3*

P.S. Arianna

Rider: Madeline Backus

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2016 Plantation Field CIC3*

2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*

2016 *Red Hills CIC3*

Revitavet Capato

Rider: Jordan Linstedt

2016 Galway Downs CCI3*

2016 Woodside CIC3*

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2016 Twin Rivers CIC3*

RF Demeter

Rider: Marilyn Little

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2016 Great Meadow CICO3*

2015 Morven CIC3*

2015 Bromont CCI3*

RF Eloquence

Rider: Elinor O’Neal

2016 Boekelo CCI3*

2016 Plantation Field CIC3*

2016 Red Hills CIC3*

2014 Fair Hill CCI3*

RF Scandalous

Rider: Marilyn Little (A)

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2015 Plantation Field CIC3*

Rise Against

Rider: Bunnie Sexton

2016 Rebecca Farm CIC3*

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2016 Twin Rivers CIC3*

2015 Galway Downs CCI3*

Shame on the Moon

Rider: Emily Beshear

2016 *Great Meadow CICO3*

2015 Blenheim CCI3*

2015 Richland Park CIC3*

2015 Bromont CCI3*

Shamwari 4

Rider: Boyd Martin

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2016 Carolina CIC3*

2014 WEG CCI4*

2014 Luhmü hlen CCI4*

Share Option

Rider: Lillian Heard

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2015 Rolex CCI4*

2013 Fair Hill CCI3*

2013 Richland Park CIC3*

Simply Priceless

Rider: Elisa Wallace

2016 Burghley CCI4*

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2016 Carolina CIC3*

2016 Red Hills CIC3*

Sir Oberon

Rider: Ellen Doughty-Hume

2016 Galway Downs CCI3*

2016 Richland Park CIC3*

2016 Rebecca Farm CCI3*

2016 Rolex CCI4*

Sir Rockstar

Rider: Libby Head

2016 Hartpury CIC3*

2016 Badminton CCI4*

2016 The Fork CIC3*

2014 Fair Hill CCI3*

Sound Prospect

Rider: Allie Knowles

2016 Great Meadow CICO3*

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2016 Carolina CIC3*

2015 Galway Downs CCI3*

Spring Easy

Rider: Caroline Martin (B)

2016 Richland Park CIC3*

2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*

2016 The Fork CIC3*

2016 Carolina CIC3*

Steady Eddie

Rider: Boyd Martin

2016 Ocala Jockey Club CIC3*

2016 Richland Park CIC3*

2015 Fair Hill CCI3*

2015 Bromont CCI3*

Super Socks BCF

Rider: Matt Brown

2016 Ocala Jockey Club CIC3*

2016 Morven Park CIC3*

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2015 Boekelo CCI3*

Tactical Manuever

Rider: Ashley Johnson

2016 Ocala Jockey Club CIC3*

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2015 Jersey Fresh CCI3*

2014 Fair Hill CCI3*

The Apprentice

Rider: Buck Davidson

2016 Bromont CCI3*

2015 Fair Hill CCI3*

2015 The Fork CIC3*

2015 Carolina CIC3*

Tight Lines

Rider: Will Coleman (B)

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2016 Plantation Field CIC3*

2016 Richland Park CIC3*

2016 Great Meadow CICO3*

Truly Wiley

Rider: Kelly Prather

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*

2016 Poplar Place CIC3*

2015 Jersey Fresh CIC3*

Tsunami

Rider: Sally Cousins

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2015 Richland Park CIC3*

2014 Fair Hill CCI3*

2014 Richland Park CIC3*

Under Suspection

Rider: Hannah Sue Burnett

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2016 Rebecca Farm CCI3*

2016 Great Meadow CICO3*

2016 Bromont CCI3*

Vandiver

Rider: Doug Payne

2016 Ocala Jockey Club CIC3*

2016 Great Meadow CICO3*

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2015 Fair Hill CCI3*

Vermiculus

Rider: Lauren Kieffer

2016 Bromont CCI3*

2016 Boekelo CCI3*

2015 Wellington CIC3*

Veronica

Rider: Lauren Kieffer

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2016 The Fork CIC3*

2015 Blenheim CCI3*

2015 Aachen CIC3*

Vilas County (NED)

Rider: Werner Geven

2016 Poplar Place (September) CIC3*

2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*

2016 Poplar Place (March) CIC3*

2015 Poplar Place CIC3*

Welcome Shadow

Rider: Boyd Martin

2016 Pau CCI4*

2016 Plantation Field CIC3*

2016 Great Meadow CICO3*

2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*

Z

Rider: Phillip Dutton (A)

2016 Plantation Field CIC3*

2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*

2016 Carolina CIC3*

Canadian Horses Fully Qualified (Need a CIC3* or Advanced within three months of Rolex)

A Little Romance (CAN)

Rider: Jessica Phoenix

2016 Great Meadow CICO3*

2016 Jersey Fresh CIC3*

2015 Galway Downs CCI3*

2014 Bromont CCI3*

Abbey GS (CAN)

Rider: Jessica Phoenix (B)

2016 Richland Park CIC3*

2016 Jersey Fresh CIC3*

2015 Galway Downs CCI3*

2015 Richland Park CIC3*

Bentley’s Best (CAN)

Rider: Jessica Phoenix (B)

2016 Great Meadow CICO3*

2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*

2016 Chattahoochee Hills CIC3*

2016 Pine Top CIC3*

Foxwood High (CAN)

Rider: Selena O’Hanlon

2016 Great Meadow CICO3*

2016 Bromont CIC3*

2015 Bromont CCI3*

2014 Rolex CCI4*

Honor Me (CAN)

Rider: Lisa Marie-Fergusson

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2016 Plantation Field CIC3*

2016 The Fork CIC3*

2015 Galway Downs CCI3*

Irish Rhythm (CAN)

Rider: Rachel McDonough

2016 Bromont CCI3*

2016 The Fork CIC3*

2015 Galway Downs CCI3*

2015 Bromont CCI3*

Jollybo (CAN)

Rider: Hawley Bennett-Awad (A)

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2016 Rebecca Farm CCI3*

Kelecyn Cognac (CAN)

Rider: Waylon Roberts

2016 Great Meadow CICO3*

2016 Bromont CCI3*

2016 The Fork CIC3*

2015 Bromont CCI3*

Madison Park (CAN)

Rider: Kyle Carter

2016 Rolex CCI4*

2016 Carolina CIC3*

2015 Poplar Place CIC3*

2013 Bromont CCI3*

Manny (CAN)

Rider: Diane Burnett

2010 Rolex CCI4*

2010 The Fork CIC3*

2009 Wit’s End CIC3*

2009 *Rolex CCI4*

More Inspiration (CAN)

Rider: Holly Jacks-Smither

2016 Bromont CCI3*

2015 Plantation Field CIC3*

2015 Jersey Fresh CCI3*

2015 Red Hills CIC3*

Pavarotti (CAN)

Rider: Jessica Phoenix

2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*

2016 The Fork CIC3*

2016 Pine Top CIC3*

2014 WEG CCI3*

U.S. Horses Needing Additional CIC3* To Complete Qualifications

Caeleste

Rider: Will Faudree (B)

2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*

2016 Fair Hill CIC3*

Campground

Rider: Erin Sylvester (B)

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2016 Plantation Field CIC3*

D.A. Duras

Rider: Lauren Kieffer (B)

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2016 *Bromont CIC3*

FR’s Trust Fund

Rider: Kyle Carter (B)

2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*

2016 Carolina CIC3*

2015 Poplar Place CIC3*

FYI

Rider: Lillian Heard (B)

2016 Pine Top CIC3*

2015 Fair Hill CCI3*

2015 Plantation Field CIC3*

No Remorse

Rider: Buck Davidson (A)

2016 *Jersey Fresh CCI3*

2016 Pine Top CIC3*

Soupcon du Brunet

Rider: Will Coleman (B)

2016 Fair Hill CCI3*

2016 Plantation Field CIC3*

Who’s A Star

Rider: Courtney Cooper

2014 *Jersey Fresh CCI3*

2013 Jersey Fresh CCI3*

2013 The Fork CIC3*

Woodstock Bennett (AUS)

Rider: Ryan Wood (B)

2016 Plantation Field CIC3*

2016 Bromont CCI3*

2016 Carolina CIC3*

Wundermaske (ECU)

Rider: Ronald Zabala-Goetchsel (B)

2016 Jersey Fresh CCI3*

2016 Quillota CIC3*

Needs Two CIC3*

U.S. Horses Qualified But Need a CIC3* within 12 months of Rolex

Ballylaffin Bracken

Rider: Kristen Schmolze

2015 Rolex CCI4*

2014 Rolex CCI4*

2013 Galway Downs CCI3*

2013 Plantation Field CIC3*

Catalina

Rider: Jennie Brannigan (B)

2016 *The Fork CIC3*

2016 Red Hills CIC3*

2015 Fair Hill CCI3*

2015 Plantation Field CIC3*

Center Stage

Rider: Caroline Martin (B)

2016 Carolina CIC3*

2015 Fair Hill CCI3*

2015 *Plantation Field CIC3*

2015 Richland Park CIC3*

Courage Under Fire

Rider: Katherine Coleman

2015 Tattersalls CIC3*

2015 Ballindenisk CCI3*

2014 *Blenheim CCI3*

2014 Blair Castle CIC3*

Covert Rights

Rider: Colleen Rutledge

2016 The Fork CIC3*

2016 Carolina CIC3*

2015 Burghley CCI4*

2015 Rolex CCI4*

F.I.S. Prince Charming

Rider: Lisa Barry

2016 Red Hills CIC3*

2014 Fair Hill CCI3*

2014 Plantation Field CIC3*

2014 Bromont CCI3*

Fly Me Courageous

Rider: Sara Kozumplik-Murphy

2016 The Fork CIC3*

2016 Red Hills CIC38

2015 Rolex CCI4*

2014 Fair Hill CCI3*

Gleaming Road

Rider: Anna Collier

2016 Twin Rivers CIC3*

2015 Rebecca Farm CIC3*

2015 Rolex CCI4*

2014 Galway Downs CCI4*

Mai Baum

Rider: Tamie Smith (B)

2015 Fair Hill CCI3*

2015 Plantation Field CIC3*

2015 Copper MEadows CIC3*

2015 Rebecca Farm CIC3*

Master Frisky

Rider: Boyd Martin

2016 Carolina CIC3*

2015 Rolex CCI4*

2015 The Fork CIC3*

2014 Fair Hill CCI3*

Quantum Solace

Rider: Caroline Martin

2016 Carolina CIC3*

2014 Fair Hill CCI3*

2014 Jersey Fresh CCI3*

2014 Carolina CIC3*

Ringwood Magister

Rider: Tiana Coudray

2016 Burgham CIC3*

2015 Burgham CIC3*

2013 Badminton CCI4*

2011 Blenheim CCI3*

Sparrow’s Nio

Rider: Allie Sacksen

2016 The Fork CIC3*

2016 Pine Top CIC3*

2015 Fair Hill CCI3*

2014 Fair Hill CCI3*

VS McCuan Civil Liberty (AUS)

Rider: Kate Chadderton

2015 Blenheim CCI3*

2015 Richland Park CIC3*

2015 Bromont CCI3*

2015 Fair Hill CIC3*

Win the War

Rider: Jessica Bortner-Harris