Who Jumped It Best? Fitch’s Corner Edition + Winner Photos

The Area I eventing season is in full swing, with Fitch’s Corner Horse Trials celebrating its 24th year this past weekend in beautiful Millbrook, New York. Fitch’s is one of the most popular summer events in the area, attracting top riders from all over the region.

Olympians Boyd Martin and Will Coleman had some of their young up-and-coming horses at the event, with a slew of other top names competing as well. Click here to view final scores, and keep scrolling for a photo gallery of some of the winners courtesy of Joan Davis/Flatlandsfoto.

As a special bonus, we have another edition of Who Jumped It Best with photos from the Training Rider divisions. Take a look at the horses and riders below and vote in the poll at the bottom of the post for which pair you think presents the best overall picture. Thank you to Joan Davis/Flatlandsfoto for providing the images.