Who Jumped It Best? Fitch’s Corner Edition + Winner Photos

The Area I eventing season is in full swing, with Fitch’s Corner Horse Trials celebrating its 24th year this past weekend in beautiful Millbrook, New York. Fitch’s is one of the most popular summer events in the area, attracting top riders from all over the region.
Olympians Boyd Martin and Will Coleman had some of their young up-and-coming horses at the event, with a slew of other top names competing as well. Click here to view final scores, and keep scrolling for a photo gallery of some of the winners courtesy of Joan Davis/Flatlandsfoto.
Denise Goyea and Highlife’s Je T’aime won the Preliminary Rider. Photo by Joan Davis/Flatlandsfoto.
Olivia Alminde and Moonstruck won the Training Rider B division. Photo by Joan Davis/Flatlandsfoto.
Isabel Finemore and Instant Impact won the Junior Training division. Photo by Joan Davis/Flatlandsfoto.
Nancy Read and Caribe PCH won the Amateur Novice Masters Challenge. Photo by Joan Davis/Flatlandsfoto.
Darrah Alexander and Ember won the Open Novice division. Photo by Joan Davis/Flatlandsfoto.
Ronan Moloney and Presto GWF won the Beginner Novice Horse division. Photo by Joan Davis/Flatlandsfoto.
As a special bonus, we have another edition of Who Jumped It Best with photos from the Training Rider divisions. Take a look at the horses and riders below and vote in the poll at the bottom of the post for which pair you think presents the best overall picture. Thank you to Joan Davis/Flatlandsfoto for providing the images.
Olivia Alminde and Moonstruck. Photo by Joan Davis/Flatlandsfoto.
Katelyn Aznaran and Electric Daisy. Photo by Joan Davis/Flatlandsfoto.
Disa Cheston and Sandy Blue. Photo by Joan Davis/Flatlandsfoto.
Sam Colt and Calle. Photo by Joan Davis/Flatlandsfoto.
Sandra O’Donnell and New York Minute. Photo by Joan Davis/Flatlandsfoto.
Jenn Ricci and Shocolatine. Photo by Joan Davis/Flatlandsfoto.
Kevin Roche and Lou. Photo by Joan Davis/Flatlandsfoto.
Danielle Zandirad and Saratoga Badge. Photo by Joan Davis/Flatlandsfoto.