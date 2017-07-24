Who Jumped It Best? NAJYRC CICOY2* Edition

It’s time for another Who Jumped It Best! This time we look to our CICOY2* Young Riders from this weekend at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell, Montana. These talented two-star riders are seen dropping into the final water at fence 19A. You’ll noticed they’re all locked on to 19B, a skinny brush on a mound, followed by 19C in the water. Take a look at the photos below and cast your vote for the combination that you think presents the best overall picture.

Maggie Baker and Blue Stockings. Photo by Shelby Allen.

Kiera Carter and Corinthoz. Photo by Shelby Allen.

Sophie Click and Hot Wheels. Photo by Shelby Allen.

Cornelia Dorr and Louis M. Photo by Shelby Allen.

Annick Niemuller and FE Black Jack. Photo by Shelby Allen.

Patience O’Neal and BC Huw. Photo by Shelby Allen.

Madison Temkin and Kingslee. Photo by Shelby Allen.

William Zuschlag and RF Southern Command. Photo by Shelby Allen.

So let’s hear it, EN: Who jumped it best?

