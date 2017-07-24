Who Jumped It Best? NAJYRC CICOY2* Edition

It’s time for another Who Jumped It Best! This time we look to our CICOY2* Young Riders from this weekend at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell, Montana. These talented two-star riders are seen dropping into the final water at fence 19A. You’ll noticed they’re all locked on to 19B, a skinny brush on a mound, followed by 19C in the water. Take a look at the photos below and cast your vote for the combination that you think presents the best overall picture.

So let’s hear it, EN: Who jumped it best?