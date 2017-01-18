Who Jumped It Best? Stable View Aiken Opener Edition

After an event-less month-and-a-half it was great to get back out onto a show grounds last weekend and wander around the beautiful Stable View Farm for a few hours. The event was blessed with perfect weather and had a good turnout for the Aiken Opener, which was run in a one-day format for Beginner Novice through Preliminary.

While Stable View will host a total of five horse trials this year, it has a packed calendar of events that include dressage shows, jumper nights and clinics. Click the link below to check out the website for more info.

And now it’s time to play the first Who Jumped It Best? of the 2017 competition season! Decide which Beginner Novice horse and rider combination present the best overall picture jumping this brushy coop, which was the final fence on course for both the Novice and Beginner Novice.

