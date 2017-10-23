Who Jumped It Best? TR&HC Novice Rider Edition

It was a perfect weekend at the Tryon Riding & Hunt Club Horse Trials at the Foothills Equestrian Nature Center in Landrum, SC, with Starter through Preliminary divisions and a lively Intercollegiate Team Challenge (complete with a colorful stall decorating contest).

This venue hosts two horse trials annually: FENCE in the spring and TR&HC in the fall. Regardless of the name used, it’s a friendly event that is much loved by the local community and well attended by riders from Area II, III, VIII and beyond. The riders, parents, staff and volunteers are like family, and coming here always feels like coming home.

Now with my nostalgic moment out of the way, let’s play Who Jumped It Best? Check out these competitors from the Novice Rider-B division and vote in the poll below which horse and rider pair present the best overall picture.

Looking for more competition photos from TR&HC? Check out official photographer Liz Crawley’s website.

Tryon Riding & Hunt Club H.T. [Website] [Results]