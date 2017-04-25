After a forgiving, though arduous New England winter, Garth and I set out on our first canter set.

Trotting toward the hilly dirt road, we pass through a rural area of homes bordered by stonewalls and rolling fields.

Trotting

K – Focus Garth. Look straight ahead

G – Oh my, that is an imposing tree. And that mailbox!

K – Truck coming. Stay straight, stop spooking at rocks.

G – A truck? Let’s race it!!

K – Whoa. Truck is coming TOWARD us!

G – Stone wall!! Where did that come from?! [Spooks into the road] My God, a TRUCK! [Spooks toward stone wall] (Thank you to the driver for not texting and slamming on your brakes)

K – Whoa, d*mn it! Don’t jump the stone wall. [Bolts into field]

G – Oooooh, an open field! Let’s go!!

K – Nope, nope, nope. That’s not our field.

Eventually we make it to the dirt road where our canters can begin.

Set 1, Minute 1

K – Whoa.

G – No

Minute 2

K – I said Whoa

G – Nope

Minute 3

K – Whoa now!

G- Not happening

Minute 4

K – Would you slow down?

G – What’s that? Faster?

Minute 5

K – God d*mn it, Whoa

G- We are still galloping. SQUIRREL!

K – You need a 6th minute

Set 2

Minute 1

K – Whoa

G – We’ve talked about this

Minute 2

K – For heaven’s sake, would you slow down?

G – Ask me again

Minute 3

K – Great, horses

G – Hello there! HELLO!! Look at their tails in the air – they are so fancy. I can be fancy too. And fast.

Minutes 4 – 6

K – Baby G. Whoa!

G – I can fly!

Set 3

Minute 1

K – Whoa

G – OK, but just a little

K – Thank God

Minute 2

G – Is that a puddle? Or a black hole straight to hell? We can’t go near that.

K – Go. Now.

G – OK….. jump, ZOOM!

Minute 3

K – Whoa.

G – OK.

Minute 4

K – Good boy. Whoa.

G – OK

Minute 5

K – Good boy.

G- What was that? Rustling leaves – run!

Minute 6

K – Keep going.

G – OK.

Enjoy the ride — no matter the speed!