William Fox-Pitt to Compete Steady Eddie at Wellington Eventing Showcase

Big news, EN! William Fox-Pitt is competing at next month’s $100,000 Wellington Eventing Showcase aboard Steady Eddie, Boyd Martin confirmed to EN. The showcase will take place Feb. 3-4 at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center in Wellington, Florida.

Steady Eddie, a 13-year-old Australian Thoroughbred gelding owned by George and Gretchen Wintersteen, Denise Lahey and Pierre Colin, is one of Boyd’s top mounts who most recently finished third in the inaugural Ocala Jockey Club CIC3* over Thanksgiving weekend.

“We were contacted by Team GB specifically requesting that William ride Steady Eddie,” Boyd said. “The horse has been in lightning form since last year, and we are all very excited for William to show him off in Wellington.”

William will have the opportunity to ride Eddie the week before the showcase while teaching a clinic at Stable View in Aiken, South Carolina, where Boyd and Silva Martin are based for the winter. (Clinic entry and auditor forms are available on Stable View’s website. Click here for more information.)

While we’re sure Boyd will be cheering for William and Eddie (who is for sale), he also has his own title to defend. Boyd is the undefeated champion of the Wellington Eventing Showcase, having won the inaugural year in 2015 with Trading Aces and in 2016 with Blackfoot Mystery.

Can Boyd make it a three-peat, or will a new face dethrone him? You can expect top riders representing many different nations to compete at the invitation-only showcase, and we’ll bring you the full entry list of horses and riders soon. EN will also be on the grounds to bring you all the news you need to know from the showcase. Get excited!