Your First Look at the Great Meadow CICO3* Cross Country Course

It’s a big weekend for eventing around the world, with an FEI Nations Cup leg running at Great Meadow CICO3* in The Plains, Virginia, and the next Event Rider Masters leg running at Barbury Castle in Marlborough, England.

The action kicks off at Great Meadow on Friday morning, followed by the first part of dressage that afternoon. The horses and riders will take on Mike Etherington-Smith’s cross country course on Sunday morning.

Thanks to the CourseWalk App, we have an early look at the track! Click here to view the course on the CourseWalk App website or keep scrolling to view the fences below.

Stay tuned for EN’s wall-to-wall coverage of Great Meadow starting Friday morning. If you can’t be in Virginia, you can watch the competition live on USEF Network or FEI TV. Barbury will also be live streamed on eventridermasters.tv — we have three North Americans competing in Lauren Kieffer, Hannah Sue Burnett and Rebecca Howard, so be sure to cheer them on!

Great Meadow Links: Website, Schedule, Entries, Live Scoring