Announcing The Dutta Corp./USEF Eventing High Performance Flight Grants for Paris 2024

US Equestrian is pleased to announce the establishment of The Dutta Corp./USEF Eventing High Performance Flight Grants. These grants will be awarded to eventing athletes who are targeting the 2024 Olympic Games.

US Equestrian will award two air transportation grants with a value up to $20,000 each to be used toward horse flight expenses for a CCI4* or CCI5*-L competition during the 2023 calendar year. The application period will run from June 20th to August 7th, and FEI-registered eventing athletes will receive have been sent an email notification with further information, and it is also available here. After consultation with the Eventing Pathway Working Group, the Eventing Technical Advisor will recommend a list of grant recipients to the USEF CEO for approval.

“The Dutta Corp. has been a generous partner of US Equestrian’s eventing programs, and we’re so pleased to have their support as we look toward the 2024 Olympics in Paris,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “These travel grants will be a valuable asset to Olympic hopefuls as they compete in FEI events this year and prepare to go for the gold in 2024.”

“We are honored to partner again with US Equestrian to support the excellent U.S. horsemen and horsewomen as they travel the world to be the best they can be and give it all to be on the podium in Paris 2024 and beyond,” said Tim Dutta, founder and CEO of The Dutta Corp. “We are humbled to give their horses wings.”