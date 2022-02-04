Equestrian Sport Confirmed in Initial Program For Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games

The FEI President has welcomed the announcement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that Equestrian sport is officially confirmed in the Initial Sports Programme for Los Angeles 2028 .

The confirmation for inclusion in the LA 2028 Initial Sports Programme took place yesterday during the IOC session in Beijing (CHN), and followed the announcement by the IOC in December 2021 that equestrian sport was amongst the 28 sports proposed.

“We are delighted with this confirmation, which is a glowing endorsement of the valuable contribution and legacy that equestrian sport brings to the Olympic movement” FEI President Ingmar De Vos said.

“However, this is only a first step. The Equestrian Disciplines for LA 2028 will be decided mid-2023 and the Equestrian Events and the Quota for LA will only be decided after Paris 2024”.

Universality, integrity and fairness, gender equality and popularity were highlighted as key requirements of the evaluation criteria to determine the Disciplines and Events for the programme, in line with the recommendations of Olympic Agenda 2020+5. Athlete safety, environmental sustainability and keeping the sport relevant to youth were also reiterated as significant factors in the decision making process.

“We are committed to deliver successful sport at the Olympics and are passionate about universality and growing our sport to reach new audiences and develop talent around the world” FEI President Ingmar De Vos continued.

“Youth participation and development play a key role in this process, and will ensure we have a diverse and inclusive equestrian community for young people to grow, progress and strive for Olympic greatness.

“The youth are the future and with equestrian sport in the LA2028 programme, a youth focused Games, it’s an added incentive for our ambitious young athletes to prepare to showcase their talent on the biggest world stage.

“Consolidation of our place in the LA 2028 Olympic programme will keep the equestrian community strong and resilient in this competitive sporting landscape.”