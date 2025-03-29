Galway Downs Jumps to Near-Certainty as 2028 Olympic Equestrian Host

The LA28 Olympic Organizing Committee’s proposal to have Galway Downs host the Equestrian and Para Equestrian competitions jumped to a near-certainty this week.

On Wednesday, March 26, the Ad Hoc Olympic and Paralympic Committee of the Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved LA28’s proposal that six venues outside the city limits host competition in various sports. Proposed venues were initially announced in June of 2024, as amendments to the 2028 Games’ venue master plan. This included proposing Galway Downs as host of Equestrian and Para Equestrian events.

The LA28 Ad Hoc Olympic Committee’s vote to approve new venue proposals was ratified by the entire Los Angeles City Council on Friday, March 28. Final approval by the International Olympic Committee’s Executive Board is expected in early April.

How We Got Here

Galway Downs Equestrian began its pursuit of the LA28 Equestrian and Para Equestrian competition four years ago.

Game-changing investments in the venue’s infrastructure, safety and hospitality put Galway Downs in pitch position for the Games. That dovetailed with the IOC’s insistence on sustainability, legacy and fiscal responsibility in evaluating venue change proposals. In addition, Galway’s ability to host all three equestrian events meets new IOC mandates.

Under the recent ownership by entrepreneurs Ken and Tina Smith, and with international three-day eventing organizer Robert Kellerhouse at Galway’s equestrian helm, the venue has proven its ability to stage international three-day eventing and dressage competition over several years.

Ali and Francie Nilforushan are equally critical to Galway’s Olympic odyssey thanks to the investments, innovations and visions manifested in their Nilforushan Equisport Events’ hunter/jumper competitions. Their ground-breaking emphasis on quality in everything from arena footing to VIP amenities launched with multi-week shows in 2018.

This year, the International Equestrian Federation bestowed international “CSI3*” status on the Nilforushans’ Spring and Fall show jumping events at Galway Downs. This recent news reflects global enthusiasm and embrace for the venue. And it completes the Galways trifecta of hosting highest-level events in all three Olympic equestrian disciplines.

Located in the Temecula Valley’s Valle de los Caballos – “Valley of the Horses” – Galway Downs embodies the 242-acre property’s “A Legend Reborn” motto.

“Temecula is a great tourist town and an attractive place to host an event like this,” asserts Ken Smith, Citizen of the Year nominee and recipient of the Temecula Chamber of Commerce’s Welty Award for Tourism Professional of the Year. “And I think it’s going to help the equestrian world come together. I hope it helps us work together more going forward – between the different disciplines that often don’t talk to each other. I hope it can be a way to protect and advance the equestrian lifestyle for everybody.”

Hosting Olympic Equestrian and Para Equestrian is phase-one of groundswelling support for creating a permanent equestrian lifestyle in the beautiful Temecula Valley. As opportunities to own and enjoy horses disappear in much of the country, the Temecula effort and its many supporters are determined to buck that trend.

