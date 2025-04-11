Galway Downs Responds to LA28 Equestrian Venue Selection

Galway Downs today acknowledged that Galway Downs Equestrian Center will not serve as the equestrian venue for the LA28 Olympic Games.

Galway Downs was previously recommended and approved as the proposed venue by the Los Angeles City Council. Late on April 9, LA28 officials informed Galway Downs, City of Temecula and Riverside County officials that another venue has been selected.

Galway Downs owner Ken Smith said, “We are extremely surprised that we were suddenly removed from consideration. We don’t understand how, based on the March 28 City Council’s vote of approval, that this could happen. When we started this process more than four years ago, we understood the equestrian venue selection for LA28 would be a highly competitive, evolving process. Being selected as the proposed equestrian venue put Galway Downs and Temecula Valley on the world stage. We’re very proud of that, and we’re just getting started. Galway Downs will continue to host elite national and international competitions as well as additional sporting events.”

Riverside County Third District Supervisor Chuck Washington said, “This process has led to international recognition of something we’ve known for a long time – that the beautiful Temecula Valley Wine Country offers world-class venues and hospitality. We look forward to the many top-tier events coming to our region in the future.”

Temecula Mayor Brenden Kalfus said, “Galway Downs has showcased its Equestrian Center in Temecula Valley as the superior venue capable of hosting all Olympic equestrian games. While the City is disheartened to learn of this abrupt change, particularly in light of LA28’s venue approval granted by the Los Angeles City Council just two weeks ago, we remain confident that Galway Downs will continue its legacy and mission uninterrupted as a vibrant, world-class Olympic-caliber equestrian presence in Temecula Valley.”

Galway Downs has a history of equestrian excellence. Originally opened in 1968 as the Rancho California Track and Training Center, the 242-acre property is now home to some of the country’s most premier equestrian competitions across multiple disciplines.

Set in the heart of Southern California wine country, Temecula Valley is a destination celebrated for its scenic beauty, award-winning wineries, luxury resorts, spas, golf courses, and outdoor recreation. An all-season tourism destination, the drive to Temecula Valley is less than two hours from every major metro area in Southern California including Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, and Palm Springs. Temecula is surrounded by rolling hills, beautiful vineyards, and has breathtaking mountain views, making it a top choice for more than 3 million visitors each year.