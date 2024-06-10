Ireland Announces Nominated Entries for Paris Olympics

Horse Sport Ireland is delighted to nominate the athlete/horse combinations for consideration by the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) to represent Team Ireland in Eventing at the Paris Olympic Games.

Eventing High Performance Director Dag Albert has chosen to nominate Susie Berry with Wellfields Lincoln, Sarah Ennis with the Irish Sport Horse Action Lady M and Austin O’Connor with Colorado Blue for the Games, with the competition taking place in late July.

The P Alternate Athlete/Horse combination will be Aoife Clark with Sportsfield Freelance, and reserve combinations also nominated are listed below.

Dag Albert said: “It is an honour and privilege to be leading the Irish team into the Paris Olympic Games this summer and I’m absolutely delighted with the athletes and their horses, who have been raising their performances week-on-week as we have gotten to this point in the selection process.

“The strength and depth we have in Irish eventing currently is probably at its highest ever and it made the decision difficult, as the athletes and their horses really pushed each other to make it to Paris.

“It is a huge undertaking for themselves to reach this level and also their teams at home to have the horses performing at the levels required to reach an Olympic Games – I’m extremely proud of them all.

“I must thank Horse Sport Ireland, Sport Ireland and the OFI for all their support of the team and riders, and of course the eventing community in Ireland for always backing us.”

The combinations nominated for consideration for selection, in alphabetical by the OFI are:

Susie Berry (Co. Down) with Wellfields Lincoln, owned by Sue Wilkinson and Anne Marling.

Sarah Ennis (Co. Dublin) with Action Lady M, owned by Andrew Cox and Susanne Macken.

Austin O’Connor (Co. Cork) with Colorado Blue, owned by the Salty Syndicate, Gill Watson, Philippa Smith, Jenny Burall.

The following combination has been selected as P Alternate:

Aoife Clark (Co. Kildare) with Sportsfield Freelance, owned by the Freelance Syndicate.

The following combinations have been selected as team alternates and are listed in alphabetical order:

Ian Cassells (Co. Dublin) with Millridge Atlantis (ISH), owned by Fiona and Gerry Leahy.

Robbie Kearns (Co. Limerick) with Ballyvillane OBOS (ISH), owned by Richard Ames.

Jennifer Kuehnle (Co. Laois) with Polly Blue Eyes, owned by Hans Kuehnle.

Lucy Latta (Co. Wexford) with RCA Patron Saint, owned by Lesley, David and Alison Crampton.

Padraig McCarthy (Co. Tipperary) with Pomp N Circumstance, owned by Rachel and Sarah Gough.

Joseph Murphy (Co. Westmeath) with Calmaro, owned by Richard and Tanya Ames, Claire and Charlie Mayne, and Annette O’Callaghan.

Austin O’Connor (Co. Cork) with Isazsa, owned by Lesley Rose.

Sam Watson (Co. Carlow) with Ballyneety Rocketman (ISH), owned by Hannah and Sam Watson.

BREEDING:

Action Lady M (ISH) – 2014 mare by Pilot Blue (KWPN) out of Action G (ISH) by Acorado (HOLST). Breeder: Susanne Macken. Owner: Andrew Cox. Rider: Sarah Ennis (IRL)

BALLYVILLANE OBOS (ISH) – 2013 gelding by OBOS Quality 004 (OLD) out of Gleesons Coolcorran (ISH) by Young Convinced (TB). Breeder: Tim Gleeson Owner: Richard Ames. Rider: Robbie Kearns

BALLYNEETY ROCKETMAN (ISH) – 2014 bay stallion by Diamond Discovery (USA TB) out of Ballyneety Macrocket (ISH) by Errigal Flight (ISH). Bred by James Hickey, Co Limerick. Owner: Hannah & Sam Watson. Rider: Sam Watson (IRL).

MILLRIDGE ATLANTIS (ISH) – 2014 gelding by Dinan Cascaletto (ISH) out of Kereen Sue (ISH) by Warrenstown You 2 (ISH). Breeder: Sean O’Loughlin, Co Kilkenny. Owner: Fiona Leahy and Gerry Leahy. Rider: Ian Cassells (IRL)

View more of EN’s coverage of the Paris Olympics here.