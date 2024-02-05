More Opportunities for Paris Olympics Tickets On the Way

With less than 6 months until the 2024 Olympic Games, we’re all waiting in anticipation to cheer on our favorite athletes and Team as they’re competing in Paris.

So, what could be even better than to have the opportunity to cheer them on in person?

It was just recently announced that a new surprise ticketing phase will start on February 8th, where tickets to every sport (including equestrian sports!!) will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

The new ticketing phase begins on Thursday February 8th, at 10 am CET, and will include tickets for all Olympic sports, Paralympic Games, and Opening and Closing Ceremonies. All tickets will only be available to purchase from the official website.

There will be a limited number of tickets, so if you fancy a trip to Paris to see the best athletes in the world in some of the most iconic venues, make sure to keep an eye on the website, and be ready for February 8th!