The U.S. Eventing Olympic Team Has Been Announced

US Equestrian is pleased to announce the four athlete-and-horse combinations who will represent the U.S. Eventing Olympic Team as part of Team USA at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Erik Duvander and Team Leader Jenni Autry. Competition will begin July 30 and continue through August 2, 2021, at the Equestrian Park and Sea Forest Cross-Country Course venues. Three combinations will compete as a team with one traveling reserve. Two direct reserves have been named alongside six alternate combinations.

“I believe we have a competitive team to represent the U.S. in Tokyo. All the horses have had a little break, and we will now be working to improve some details we identified at the Kentucky Three-Day Event CCI5*-L and Jersey Fresh CCI4*-L before we head to the team’s Mandatory Outing at Great Meadow in Virginia,” commented Chef d’Equipe Erik Duvander. “Following that outing, we travel to our Pre-Export Quarantine in Aachen, Germany. This is a great facility and will function as our final training camp where we will be working with dressage judges and have Peter Wylde working with us on the show jumping. This is a very focused group of athletes who are committed to delivering a top performance in Tokyo.”

The following athlete-and-horse combinations will represent the United States at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and are listed in alphabetical order:

Phillip Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) and Z, a 13-year-old Zangersheide gelding owned by Thomas Tierney, Ann Jones, Caroline Moran, Simon Roosevelt, and Suzanne Lacy

Elisabeth Halliday-Sharp (Lexington, Ky.) and Deniro Z, a 13-year-old KWPN gelding owned by Ocala Horse Properties

Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) and Luke 140, a 10-year-old Holsteiner gelding owned by The Luke 140 Syndicate

First Direct Reserve : Tsetserleg TSF , a 14-year-old Trakehner gelding owned by Christine Turner, Thomas Turner, and Tommie Turner

: , a 14-year-old Trakehner gelding owned by Christine Turner, Thomas Turner, and Tommie Turner Second Direct Reserve: On Cue, a 15-year-old Selle Français mare owned by Christine Turner, Boyd Martin, Thomas Turner, and Tommie Turner

The following combination has been named as the traveling reserve:

Doug Payne (Aiken, S.C.) and Vandiver, a 17-year-old Trakehner gelding owned by Debi Crowley, Doug Payne, and Jessica Payne

The following combinations have been named as team alternatives and are listed in selected order:

First Alternate: Tamra Smith (Murietta, Calif.) and Mai Baum, a 15-year-old German Sport Horse gelding owned by Alexandra Ahearn, Ellen Ahearn, and Eric Markell

Second Alternate: Will Faudree (Southern Pines, N.C.) and Mama’s Magic Way, a 10-year-old Hanoverian gelding owned by Jennifer Mosing

Third Alternate: Will Coleman (Gordonsville, Va.) and Off The Record, a 12-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by the Off The Record Syndicate

Fourth Alternate: Sydney Elliott (Bossier City, La.) and QC Diamantaire, an 11-year-old Oldenburg gelding owned by Carol Stephens

Fifth Alternate: Bruce Davidson Jr. (Unionville, Pa.) and Carlevo, a 14-year-old Holsteiner gelding owned by Katherine O’Brien

Sixth Alternate: Lauren Nicholson (The Plains, Va.) and Vermiculus, a 14-year-old Anglo-Arabian gelding owned by Jacqueline Mars

All team nominations are subject to United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee approval.

