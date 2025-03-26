Toowoomba Announced as Equestrian Venue for Brisbane Olympics in 2032

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli and his deputy and Infrastructure Minister Jarrod Bleijie announced this week that Toowoomba, located a little under two hours from Brisbane’s city center, will be the site of the equestrian competitions for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Equestrian Queensland has partnered with the Royal Agricultural Society of Queensland (Toowoomba Showgrounds) to improve the current equestrian facilities at the Showgrounds. This work also includes a master plan and business case to develop an Equestrian Centre of Excellence at the showgrounds.

Once developed, the Toowoomba Equestrian Centre of Excellence would offer the ability to host large scale equestrian events (>300 competitors) to a high standard with fit-for-discipline competition surfaces. These improvements would fill an identified gap in the Queensland equestrian facility market, in both the short and long term.

The proposed TEC will deliver the region a world-class equestrian facility that broadens its capability to provide equestrian events at the state, national, and international levels,” says Toowoomba mayor Geoff McDonald.

“Further, the TEC will provide athlete pathways, rider education, and social and commercial opportunities to benefit the region for generations.”

Below is the Master Plan for the development of the Toowoomba Equestrian Centre of Excellence: