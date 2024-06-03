US Equestrian Announces U.S. Olympic Eventing Team Ahead of Paris 2024 Olympic Games

US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent the U.S. Olympic Eventing Team at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games hosted from July 26 – August 11, 2024. Eventing competition will be the first equestrian discipline on the overall Paris 2024 sporting schedule and held at the equestrian grounds of Versailles, beginning on Saturday, July 27, and concluding on Monday, July 29.

The U.S. Olympic Eventing Team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Bobby Costello alongside Team Leader Gemma Stobbs, and supported by team veterinarian Dr. Susan Johns, team equine physiotherapist Linda Vegher, team human physiotherapist Jennifer Mitchell, and team farrier Beck Ratte.

“This was a very thorough selection process and after speaking with each of our team members named to this Olympic team, I can say there is a palpable sense of optimism and determination as we enter these final six weeks of meticulous preparation heading into Paris,” said Chef d’Equipe Bobby Costello. “We have firm but realistic expectations together as a team to continue pushing the needle forward for this program. Let’s go USA!”

The following combinations have been selected to represent the U.S. Olympic Eventing Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

William Coleman (Ocala, Fla.) and Off The Record, a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Arkansas x Ard Ohio) owned by the Off The Record Syndicate and cared for by Hailey Burlock

Direct Reserve: Diabolo, a 2012 Holsteiner gelding (Diarado x Aljano 2) owned by the Diabolo Group and cared for by Hailey Burlock & Erin Jarboe

Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) and Fedarman B, a 2010 KWPN gelding (Eurocommerce Washington x Fedor) owned by the Annie Goodwin Syndicate and cared for by Stephanie Simpson

Direct Reserve: Commando 3, a 2013 Holsteiner gelding (Conner 48 x Amigo XX) owned by Yankee Creek Ranch LLC and cared for by Stephanie Simpson

Caroline Pamukcu (Springtown, Pa.) and HSH Blake, a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Tolan R. x Kannan) owned by Mollie Hoff, Sherrie Martin, Caroline Pamukcu, and Deniz Pamukcu and cared for by Chloe Teahan

The following combination has been selected as the traveling reserves.

Elisabeth Halliday (Lexington, Ky.) and Cooley Nutcracker, a 2014 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Tolan R. x Cobra) owned by Chris Desino, Rob Desino, Deborah Halliday, Liz Halliday, and Renee Lane and cared for by Abby Steger

The following combination has been selected as first alternates.

Sydney Elliott (Hoffman, N.C.) and QC Diamantaire, a 2010 Oldenburg gelding (Diarado x Sandro Hit) owned by Carol Stephens and cared for by Caitlin Martin

The following combinations have been selected as team alternates and are listed in alphabetical order.

James Alliston (San Ramon, Calif.) and Karma, a 2014 Oldenburg mare owned by Alliston Equestrian & Ric Plummer

Jennie Brannigan (West Grove, Pa.) and FE Lifestyle, 2010 Deutches Sportferd gelding owned by Nina & Timothy Gardner

Will Faudree (Southern Pines, N.C.) and Mama’s Magic Way, 2011 Hanoverian gelding owned by Jennifer Mosing & Sterling Silver Stables

Elisabeth Halliday (Lexington, Ky.) and Miks Master C, 2012 Swedish Warmblood gelding owned by Ocala Horse Properties and Deborah Palmer

Elisabeth Halliday (Lexington, Ky.) and Shanroe Cooley, a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Ocala Horse Properties

The U.S. Olympic Eventing Team will participate in a Mandatory Outing in Aiken, S.C. from June 21-23, 2024, at the Stable View Summer HT, before heading to Europe to begin their final preparations ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

