Wednesday Video: Andrew Hoy’s 1980 Olympic Story

Australian eventing legend Andrew Hoy has 6 medals under his girth from 8 Olympic appearances, so it’s no wonder he’s got Paris on his mind.

Andrew is looking forward to the big event this summer with a series of videos looking back at some of his favorite Olympic memories. First up, he recalls the 1980 Alternative Olympics in Fontainebleau, where he rode his Pony Club horse. He came home with the first of his Olympic medals, team Bronze, but the trip over to France was just as tricky as the event. Find out why in the video above (click here to watch the video on Instagram).