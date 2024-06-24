What’s Next: Team USA’s Logistical Plan Ahead of Paris

Team USA horses and riders have completed their last Mandatory Outing at Stable View this weekend, so what comes next?

A few of our team alternates will be competing at CHIO Aachen: James Alliston and Karma, Jennie Brannigan and FE Lifestyle, and Liz Halliday and Miks Master C, along with also Liz’s other ride, Shanroe Cooley, competing as an individual. Alyssa Phillips and Oskar, who have been basing in Europe to this point, will also join the team in Aachen next weekend.

Meanwhile, most Paris team members will be heading back to their own training bases for the next few weeks to continue fine-tuning details. Chef d’Equipe, Bobby Costello, will make some visits to their various home bases after returning from Aachen.

The team will then have a final conditioning gallop in Pennsylvania, and horses will fly out from The Arc at JFK airport (NY) on the night of July 16 and arrive in Europe on the 17, flying into Liege, Belgium.

Dr. Susan Johns, team veterinarian, will fly with the horses to and from the games. “I always say that my biggest job is delivering this precious cargo to the championships and making sure that they’re safe,” she says.

The riders will follow close behind their mounts and the team will have around six days of training south of Versailles before moving into the venue on July 24. As far as training plans go for that week, it depends on what’s best for each pair.

“Every athlete will have their plan for the week – whatever is going to suit their horse. We also have one final ‘breeze up a hill’ kind of gallop during that week,” Bobby says.

US Equestrian Director of the Elite Eventing Program, Gemma Stobbs, ensures that every little detail that you could ever think of is taken care of. She organizes travel for the riders and horses, lodging, paperwork, accreditations, and so much more. These are all little pieces, but they definitely add up.

“I really enjoy the puzzle of getting all the moving parts together and creating an environment where everyone doesn’t have to worry about those day-to-day things. Then, they can really just focus on their job,” Gemma explains. Gemma is not only figuring out logistics for the three team members, but she’s also organizing the details for the traveling reserve and alternates on stand-by.

Compared to other championships, the Games are of course different in that many outside organizations are involved as well. They have to work within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s (USOPC) parameters for transportation, accreditation, etc.

As far as goals for Paris goes, of course, the big one is for Team USA to medal. “I feel very comfortable with the plan that we have, what the expectations are, and how we’re going to fulfill those expectations,” Bobby says. He also acknowledges that anything can happen at any time, like any other event, but feels confident in the selectors’ choice of team members.

“An incredible amount of study and restudy goes into team selection,” he explained. “Selectors spend tons of time going over, line by line, horses’ records and then also taking into consideration current form and the trend someone might be on.”

Dr. Susan says that as soon as the Tokyo Olympics (2021) ended, they began monitoring the emerging horses with evaluations throughout the year, checking in with their routine vets, etc.

“I make sure that these horses have everything they need so they have a lot of longevity in their careers and they’ll be available for us for multiple championships and things down the road,” she elaborated.

Along with Bobby, Gemma, and Dr. Susan Johns, Team USA Farrier, Beck Ratte, and Team USA Equine Physiotherapist, Linda Vegher, ensure the horses are happy and healthy.

Beck works with the horses’ routine farriers throughout the year in order to be prepared to provide them with the best care at the Games. “It is a challenging and hugely rewarding job to be involved with these horse and rider combinations and watching them compete at any level is inspiring,” Beck says.

Linda works to prepare the horses’ muscles for training, working out kinks and relaxing their bodiees through massage. Ultimately, she makes sure they are feeling 110% and ready to perform.

“My favorite part of my job is seeing an improvement in the horses after I work on them and also getting to know their different personalities and their communication styles,” Linda says.

Team USA staff work constantly to make sure horses, riders, and support staff are safe, happy, and set up for success. But what can you do to also support the team from home? Gemma says that the best thing you can do is put your best foot forward.

“There’s so much negativity out there around social media, but I think it would be really great if everyone could come together and show the love of the horse sports and the love of the horses.”

Each Olympic cycle, there’s the question of if equestrian events will be included. Gemma explains that “in order to be included in the next Olympic games, people have to want to see equestrian sport at the highest level performing. I think that getting rid of that negativity and coming together to support Team USA is what I would love to see.”

Go Team USA and Go Eventing.

View more of EN’s coverage of the Paris Olympics here. We are pleased to bring you our Olympic coverage with support from Kentucky Performance Products.