12 Days of Christmas: KER ClockIt Heart Rate Monitor Starter Pack

A KER ClockIt Starter Pack is everything you need to get started tracking your conditioning program with the mobile app, and today we’re giving one away for EN’s 12 Days of Christmas!

The starter pack includes a Bluetooth-enabled Polar equine heart rate monitor with thin sensors to place under the saddle and girth while riding, as well as contact gel to ensure the signal is picked up clearly (a must on hairy winter horses!).

Using a heart-rate monitor with KER ClockIt Sport gives you an easy visual read-out of how your horse’s fitness improves over time. See examples of real sessions using a monitor and a video demo of placing the electrodes before riding — it’s quick and easy!

EN’s own Kate Samuels relies on KER ClockIt to tell her when her warmblood Leo is really working and when he’s just being lazy. See her write-up on the app here.

The starter pack retails at $157.99 and is also available for purchase on KER’s online store. Enter to win using the Rafflecopter widget below. Entries close at midnight EST. Good luck!