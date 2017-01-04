0 Watch the George Morris Horsemastership Training Sessions on USEF Network It’s time for the 11th annual George Morris Horsemastership Training Session, and the USEF Network will once again live stream the mounted sessions and demonstrations. The broadcast will begin tomorrow morning, Jan. 5, at 8 a.m....

292 Wednesday News & Notes from Attwood Equestrian Surfaces With the advent of the new year, that means new Thoroughbred babies! While most of the world looks at these bundles of legs and wonders if they’ll be the next Triple Crown winner, I wonder...

297 Tuesday Video from SpectraVET: Training with Dutch Eventer Alice Naber-Lozeman We eventers jump all manner of obstacles — water, ditches, table, brush — so we surely should be able to clear a little language barrier! This subtitled video goes into the schooling ring with Dutch...

502 Let's Discuss: What Are Your Goals for 2017? Research has shown that writing down your goals substantially increases your chances of achieving them — check out this goals research study by Dr. Gail Matthews of California’s Dominican University. We all know that horses...

527 Tuesday News & Notes from Cavalor What are your solutions to winter boredom, EN? There are plenty to choose from if you’re selective. Whether it’s gridwork, a clinic opportunity, schooling shows, or simply a fun trip away from the indoor arena,...

432 It's Over! Reflecting on the Year That Was & Looking Ahead to 2017 Goodbye, 2016! At last, the end of a year of frustrations, pain and learning opportunities. Thanks, I’ve had quite enough learning opportunities! I should be a genius by now, with all the learning opportunities I’ve...

837 Weekly OTTB Wishlist from Cosequin First things first, join us in giving a slightly belated happy birthday shoutout to all the Thoroughbreds out there! Random Thoroughbred trivia: The universal Jan. 1 birthday is applicable only to Thoroughbreds in the Northern...

761 Event Horse Names, Part 10: What's for Breakfast? Top o’ the morning to you, Eventing Nation! What better way to ease into the day than with a breakfast-themed edition of “Event Horse Names”? This edition was inspired by Arizona eventer Ashlyn Durelle’s horse...

643 Monday News and Notes from Fleeceworks It was nice to have the New Year fall on a weekend and I hope you got some saddle time or at the very least, barn time. It was cold and raining and muddy here...