Sally Cousins and Abecca GS. Photo by Jenni Autry.
Training Tip from Sally Cousins: Making Mistakes
Watch the George Morris Horsemastership Training Sessions on USEF Network
It’s time for the 11th annual George Morris Horsemastership Training Session, and the USEF Network will once again live stream the mounted sessions and demonstrations. The broadcast will begin tomorrow morning, Jan. 5, at 8 a.m....
The first of the mini American Pharaoh's we'll be seeing this spring! Photo via Victor Espinoza's FB page.
Wednesday News & Notes from Attwood Equestrian Surfaces
With the advent of the new year, that means new Thoroughbred babies! While most of the world looks at these bundles of legs and wonders if they’ll be the next Triple Crown winner, I wonder...
Tuesday Video from SpectraVET: Training with Dutch Eventer Alice Naber-Lozeman
We eventers jump all manner of obstacles — water, ditches, table, brush — so we surely should be able to clear a little language barrier! This subtitled video goes into the schooling ring with Dutch...
Courtney Cooper and Who's A Star. Photo by Leslie Threlkeld.
Let's Discuss: What Are Your Goals for 2017?
Research has shown that writing down your goals substantially increases your chances of achieving them — check out this goals research study by Dr. Gail Matthews of California’s Dominican University. We all know that horses...
Instagram user jstainton demonstrates the best way to pass the winter months.
Tuesday News & Notes from Cavalor
What are your solutions to winter boredom, EN? There are plenty to choose from if you’re selective. Whether it’s gridwork, a clinic opportunity, schooling shows, or simply a fun trip away from the indoor arena,...
It's over! Sara Barczewski, who managed an event derby at Fair Hill, after finishing a long hot day in the field. Photo by her mother, Ruthie Franczek.
It's Over! Reflecting on the Year That Was & Looking Ahead to 2017
Goodbye, 2016! At last, the end of a year of frustrations, pain and learning opportunities. Thanks, I’ve had quite enough learning opportunities! I should be a genius by now, with all the learning opportunities I’ve...
Photo via Finger Lakes Finest.
Weekly OTTB Wishlist from Cosequin
First things first, join us in giving a slightly belated happy birthday shoutout to all the Thoroughbreds out there! Random Thoroughbred trivia: The universal Jan. 1 birthday is applicable only to Thoroughbreds in the Northern...
Event Horse Names, Part 10: What's for Breakfast?
Top o’ the morning to you, Eventing Nation! What better way to ease into the day than with a breakfast-themed edition of “Event Horse Names”? This edition was inspired by Arizona eventer Ashlyn Durelle’s horse...
Windchase working students and staff celebrate the New Year with their annual Polar Dive. Phyllis said they were disappointed this year that there was no ice to break first. Photo courtesy of Phyllis Dawson.
Monday News and Notes from Fleeceworks
It was nice to have the New Year fall on a weekend and I hope you got some saddle time or at the very least, barn time. It was cold and raining and muddy here...
Best of HN: Horse Nation's Most Read of 2016
As we start 2017 as a fresh canvas, it never hurts to look back at the previous year — here are the top three most-read pieces from our sister site Horse Nation. 3. Isabel Werth’s...
