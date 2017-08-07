3 Days Left: Help Keep Jonty Evans & Cooley Rorkes Drift Together!

Time is counting down to keep Jonty Evans and Cooley Rorkes Drift together. The deadline to meet his fundraising goal and prevent 10-year-old “Art” from being sold is approaching in only three days.

So far, donations totaling £414,745 combined with the auction proceeds of £22,220 leave Jonty with £63,034 left to raise to meet the £500,000 target.

Jonty and Art have been named to the Irish team for the FEI European Eventing Championships at Strzegom next week, and the total funds must be raised to send them off to Poland.

Why should you support Jonty and Art? Special partnerships come and go, but EquiRatings crunched the numbers to quantify what sets Art apart.

EquiRatings looked at the past seven seasons (2010-2016) of international results for horses that ticked the following boxes at 10 years of age or younger:

At least 4 international appearances at three-star and above

At least 1 appearance at four-star level

Maintained a dressage average of 45 penalties or lower

Maintained a 100% clear cross country jumping record

Maintained a 50% or higher clear show jumping record

Only 12 horses emerged from the search: Cool Mountain, La Biosthetique Sam FBW, Opgun Louvo, Lionheart, Lamicell Unique, Fletcha van’t Verahof, SAP Escada FRH, fischerRocana FST, Faerie Dianimo, fischerTakinou and Cooley Rorkes Drift.

Click here to read the full article from EquiRatings: Super 12 — The Hottest Youngsters This Decade.

Imagine what Jonty and Art can achieve if we keep them together! If you have ever known the joy of experiencing a partnership with a horse, please consider donating any amount to help raise the £63,034 still needed.

You can donate at www.jontyandart.com.

You can also support Jonty and Art in this online auction.

The EN team members have donated! Have you? Let us know in the comments and please SHARE and spread the word.