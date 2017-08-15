American Eventing Championship Activities You Won’t Want to Miss + Last Chance to Enter!

TODAY is the closing date of the 2017 USEA American Eventing Championships, presented by Nutrena, so if you’ve waited until the last minute, hurry and send your entry in! Last year saw a record 665 starters and the entry numbers so far show another huge turnout.

The USEA AEC is returning for the second year to the stunning Tryon International Equestrian Center (TIEC) in Mill Spring, NC August 30-September 3. Next year the AEC heads West to the Colorado Horse Park.

The AEC is as much a party as it is a competition and TIEC has released the schedule of competitor and spectator activities.



AEC Welcome Reception, Wednesday, August 30

Kick off the 2017 USEA AEC at the Legends Club with drinks and hors d’oeuvres. All competitors will receive one free ticket and more are available for purchase here

AEC Adult Rider Party presented by Beohringer Ingelheim, Thursday, August 31

Free drinks for USEA Adult Riders and a cash bar at the groovy outdoor Silo Bar. This event is open to USEA competitors and family members. AEC Young Rider Party, Thursday, August 31

Free pizza and ice cream for USEA Young Riders!

Brooke USA “Shelter the Donkeys” Fundraiser, Friday, September 1

This event will highlight the initiatives of Brooke USA, a 501c3 dedicated to providing resources and awareness for working equines and donkeys in underdeveloped countries. Brooke USA ambassadors Boyd Martin, Sinead Halpin, Tik Maynard and Allison Springer will be serving drinks as celebrity bartenders. There will also be a silent auction and mini-equine demonstration.

AEC Competitor Party, Friday, September 1

For pricing and to purchase your Argentine Asado buffet tickets Watch an exciting Gladiator Polo™ match and enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. All competitors receive one free ticket and additional tickets can be purchased here ! Still hungry? Head over to the Legends Club for an authentic Argentine Asado buffet. (They had me at “all-you-can-eat.”)For pricing and to purchase your Argentine Asado buffet tickets click here

“SNL” Advanced Show Jumping Legends Club Buffet, Saturday, September 2

TIEC’s popular Saturday Night Lights series in the George H. Morris Arena will feature the Advanced competitors in the final phase of the Adequan Gold Cup Series Finale.

“SNL” AEC Craft Beer Festival, Saturday, September 2

Western North Carolina is craft beer country, and I can’t think of a better way to spend a summer evening than watching good horses perform while enjoying a cold glass of excellent local beer. The Craft Beer Festival during Saturday Night Lights will serve UNLIMITED four-ounce pours from participating craft breweries, a heavy hors d’oeuvres buffet, and a souvenir cup from TIEC.

They have a stellar line-up of local breweries from Asheville, Hendersonville, Brevard and other nearby towns including: Sierra Nevada, New Belgium, French Broad Brewing Company, Pisgah Brewing Company, Oskar Blues, Bold Rock, Catawba Brewing, Asheville Brewing, Highland Brewing, Noble Cider, Hi Wire and more. Tickets can be purchased at the door and online by clicking here

Remember, these are all the ‘extras’. The competition itself is something to behold, with the country’s best Beginner Novice through Advanced horses and riders competing for the Champion title. So go enter