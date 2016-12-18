Best of JN: A Lesson with Grandad Nick Skelton

“Whoa, we’re going over the jump! Blimey, that was good!”

Olympic Show Jumping Gold Medalist Nick Skelton (GBR) is a busy fellow — nominated for Sports Personality of the Year by BBC Sports, being the man of honor at the Olympia Horse Show in London this week, and of course keeping up the marvelous string of his at the home yard.

But he is NEVER too busy for his adorable granddaughter, Flo. The darling little lady was granted a riding lesson from the man of the hour this week, and we get in on the fun. Certainly she’s destined for greatness when she has a world champion in her corner from the get-go, right? (You can really tell it’s in her veins by her completely half-hearted “whoa” before the poles. She didn’t want that pony to stop for all the rice in China.)

If Carlsberg did riding lessons. Flo gets a lesson from Grandad before he heads to Olympia. Lucky girl x Posted by Grace Skelton on Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Go Skelton crew, and Go Jumping!

