Canada Names Teams for North American Junior & Young Rider Championships

Equestrian Canada is sending two teams to compete at the Adequan FEI North American Junior & Young Rider Championships, presented by Gotham North, set to take place next week, July 20-23 at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell, Montana.

The following horses and riders will compete on the CICOY2* Young Rider Nations Cup team:

Anne-Sophie Levesque (Cochrane, Alberta) and her own Eskapade

(Cochrane, Alberta) and her own Annick Niemuller (Goodwood, Ontario) with Cheryl Niemuller’s FE Akari and Karl Niemuller’s FE Black Jack

(Goodwood, Ontario) with Cheryl Niemuller’s and Karl Niemuller’s April Simmonds (Uxbridge, Ontario) and her own and Faydon Enterprises’ Impressively Done

(Uxbridge, Ontario) and her own and Faydon Enterprises’ Emily Thompson (East Gwillimbury, Ontario) and her own Paddington

Julie Simard of Cochrane, Alberta and Penny Rowland of Mono, Ontario will both serve as Chef d’equipe for the CICOY2* team.

The following horses and riders will compete on the CH-J* team:

Chloe Duffy (Sombra, Ontario) and her own Oro Veradero

Tosca Holmes-Smith (Chase, British Columbia) and Ali Holmes-Smith’s Fiat

Ella Marquis (Caledon, Ontario) and Mark Marquis’s Meadowbrook’s Pollyanna

Eva Marquis (Caledon, Ontario) and Mark Marquis’s Hollywood

Maeve Drew of Duncan, British Columbia and Penny Rowland of Mono, Ontario will both serve as Chef d’Equipe for the CH-J* team.

Congrats to the Canadian teams heading to NAJYRC!

[Canadian Eventing Teams Named for 2017 Adequan/FEI North American Junior and Young Rider Championships]