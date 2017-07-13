Canada Names Teams for North American Junior & Young Rider Championships

Equestrian Canada is sending two teams to compete at the Adequan FEI North American Junior & Young Rider Championships, presented by Gotham North, set to take place next week, July 20-23 at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell, Montana.
The following horses and riders will compete on the CICOY2* Young Rider Nations Cup team:
- Anne-Sophie Levesque (Cochrane, Alberta) and her own Eskapade
- Annick Niemuller (Goodwood, Ontario) with Cheryl Niemuller’s FE Akari and Karl Niemuller’s FE Black Jack
- April Simmonds (Uxbridge, Ontario) and her own and Faydon Enterprises’ Impressively Done
- Emily Thompson (East Gwillimbury, Ontario) and her own Paddington
Julie Simard of Cochrane, Alberta and Penny Rowland of Mono, Ontario will both serve as Chef d’equipe for the CICOY2* team.
The following horses and riders will compete on the CH-J* team:
Chloe Duffy (Sombra, Ontario) and her own Oro Veradero
Tosca Holmes-Smith (Chase, British Columbia) and Ali Holmes-Smith’s Fiat
Ella Marquis (Caledon, Ontario) and Mark Marquis’s Meadowbrook’s Pollyanna
Eva Marquis (Caledon, Ontario) and Mark Marquis’s Hollywood
Maeve Drew of Duncan, British Columbia and Penny Rowland of Mono, Ontario will both serve as Chef d’Equipe for the CH-J* team.
Congrats to the Canadian teams heading to NAJYRC!
[Canadian Eventing Teams Named for 2017 Adequan/FEI North American Junior and Young Rider Championships]