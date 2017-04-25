EN’s Annual Rolex Pick ‘Em Contest, Presented by Omega Alpha

It’s Rolex time, and you know what that means! It’s EN’s Contest Week! And it wouldn’t be EN’s Contest Week without our annual Pick ‘Em Contest brought to you by Omega Alpha. So we challenge you, dear readers, to pick the winner of Rolex.

Get your calculators, Excel spreadsheets, FEI rider rankings, your Magic-8 Ball, your lucky T-shirt, maybe say some “Hail Mary Kings” and attempt to predict who will walk away with that coveted Rolex watch come Sunday.

Here’s how you play: Give us the name of the horse/rider combination you think will win and their overall score. As a tiebreaker, include your guess for who will finish 2nd (score not required).

The contest entry with the correct horse/rider, closest score (and correct runner-up, if necessary) will win a prize package from Omega Alpha! The prize package includes:

1 gallon of Sinew-X Plus HA (joint, muscle & ligament formula with hyaluronic acid and no MSM)

1 500 ml bottle of RegenerEQ (appetite stimulant and G.I. regenerator)

6 tubes of Chill Ultra (calming with focus for the mind while relaxing the muscles)

Please email your entries to [email protected] with “Pick ‘Em” in the title. Contest closes Thursday at 8 a.m. EST before the first dressage test. Entries are only open to readers in the U.S. and Canada.

Here’s the entry list. Go Eventing.