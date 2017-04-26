Enter the Tredstep Pay It Forward Challenge & Win Medici Boots

Eventers are constantly inspiring each other and giving their fellow riders a helping hand. Whether it’s offering a leg up, cheering as a friend leaves the start box, or giving a word of encouragement after a bad day, we all have each others’ shoulders to lean on in this sport.

We love recognizing the special people who lend a helping hand in eventing, so in honor of the Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event we’re pleased to announce the return of the Tredstep Pay It Forward Challenge!

How to enter: Nominate someone who has inspired or helped you by posting a picture of the person on Instagram using the hashtag #TredstepPayItForward. Be it your trainer, coach, parent, best friend or anyone else who’s given you a leg up along the way, nominate them! Be sure to tell us why you’re nominating the person when you post the photo.

Deadline: Entries will close on Friday, April 28, and we’ll select the finalists to put into a reader poll to determine the winner.

Prize: Both the winner AND the nominee will take home a pair of Medici Tall Boots. Designed with artful flair and superb attention to detail, the Medici Tall Boots boast meticulous craftsmanship and are quite simply gorgeous boots.

Made with super soft hand-sourced calfskin leather, the Medici Tall Boots utilize a specialized curve pattern to enhance the natural shape of the leg, creating a close contact fit and a beautiful silhouette. Finished with full-grain leather lining, a high-performing thermo-moulded insole and full-length rear zip, the boots also feature European styling and a zip guard to complete the look.

When Tredstep first introduced the concept of a tall boot that flexes with the rider’s leg, the idea that tall boots could be both comfortable and look stylish become an industry standard. The boots break in quickly and are comfortable enough to wear around the barn while also looking super in the show ring. Click here to read EN’s experience of testing the Medici boots.

Let’s #TredstepPayItForward this Rolex season! We can’t wait to see your nominations.