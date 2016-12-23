Equestrian Canada Announces 2016  Eventing NOBoundaries Riders

The Equestrian Canada Eventing Committee has just announced the riders scouted as part of the Eventing NOBoundaries talent identification program during the 2016 competition season.

Eventing NOBoundaries is designed to identify high performance eventing talent for Canada. During the 2016 season, the program focused on on identifying future talent and combinations with the potential to represent Canada at the 2018 World Equestrian Games, 2020 Tokyo Olympics and beyond.

The following riders have been accepted into the program:

Melissa Boutin – Ascot Corner, Quebec

Shelby Brost – St. Albert, Alberta

Krista Brown – Dugald, Manitoba

Carmen Holmes-Smith – Chase, British Columbia

Emma Johnston – Uxbridge, Ontario

Annick Niemuller – Goodwood, Ontario

The Eventing NOBoundaries programs seeks to “help riders understand that their efforts are being recognized by EC and encourage them to self-identify as potential future members of the Canadian Equestrian Team.”

Click here for more information on Eventing NOBoundaries. Best of luck to these riders in 2017!