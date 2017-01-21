Eventing 18 Training Session Instagram Roundup

Following a successful training session for the Eventing 25 riders at Meredyth Farm South Jan. 9-12, the Eventing 18 athletes had their turn of dressage, show jumping and cross country lessons with USEF Eventing Emerging Athlete Coach Leslie Law in Ocala this week.

Being named to the Eventing 25 or Eventing 18 list is an awesome accomplishment and opens numerous doors to receive additional training and eventing experience. These young riders should be very proud of what they have accomplished and we are definitely looking forward to their futures in the sport.

eyes may be down but dressage prospects are looking up #E18

A photo posted by Grace Fulton (@g_fult) on

What better to do at sunset than have a jump lesson? #E18

A photo posted by ℃αṧṧαη∂яα ₩αℓʟṧкℴ❡ (@cassiewallskog) on

head in the clouds ☁️☁️ #E18 A photo posted by Grace Fulton (@g_fult) on

@taystew12 looking good this week at the Eventing 18 Training Session #eventing18

A photo posted by Land Rover US Eventing Team (@useventingteam) on

Hang Time? #eventing18 A photo posted by Arielle (@arielleaharoni) on

Day 2 of #E18! A video posted by Katie Lichten (@katie_lichten) on

Perry jumped super with Leslie today! So happy with the progress he has made over the past few months #E18

A video posted by Makenna Rold (@makennarold) on

Little legs big heart #gopetergo #e18 #eventing #horses

A video posted by Arden Stephens (@wildcateventing1) on

Rather Groovy #eventing18 A photo posted by Arielle (@arielleaharoni) on

There is another session still to go! West Coast based Eventing 25/18 riders will train at Tucalota Creek Ranch in Temecula, Calif., Jan. 30 through Feb. 2.

Go Eventing.

