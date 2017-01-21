Eventing 18 Training Session Instagram Roundup

Following a successful training session for the Eventing 25 riders at Meredyth Farm South Jan. 9-12, the Eventing 18 athletes had their turn of dressage, show jumping and cross country lessons with USEF Eventing Emerging Athlete Coach Leslie Law in Ocala this week.

Being named to the Eventing 25 or Eventing 18 list is an awesome accomplishment and opens numerous doors to receive additional training and eventing experience. These young riders should be very proud of what they have accomplished and we are definitely looking forward to their futures in the sport.

First #E18 training session of the year is a wrap! Had a super educational week working with Leslie amongst so many talented & motivated young riders. Huge thanks to the USEF @usequestrian for this opportunity and to Jacqueline Mars for allowing us to ride at her beautiful farm A video posted by Makenna Rold (@makennarold) on Jan 19, 2017 at 11:29am PST

eyes may be down but dressage prospects are looking up #E18 A photo posted by Grace Fulton (@g_fult) on Jan 16, 2017 at 4:14pm PST

It was a great week at the #E18 clinic with Leslie. I’m lucky to be apart of a program like this one and to ride alongside such talented riders. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. I’m excited to see what the rest of the year brings! A video posted by ℃αṧṧαη∂яα ₩αℓʟṧкℴ❡ (@cassiewallskog) on Jan 19, 2017 at 12:57pm PST

first day of e18s with leslie law was a success! xavier was brilliant in our dressage lesson with @preliam ✨ can’t wait for sj at 10:30 tomorrow morning! #eventing18 #jointhejoy A video posted by Jane Cook (@j.c.eventing) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:32pm PST

What better to do at sunset than have a jump lesson? #E18 A photo posted by ℃αṧṧαη∂яα ₩αℓʟṧкℴ❡ (@cassiewallskog) on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:53pm PST

head in the clouds ☁️☁️ #E18 A photo posted by Grace Fulton (@g_fult) on Jan 17, 2017 at 5:01pm PST

Not our strongest jump session we have had, but we definitely learned a lot about one another and had an amazing time doing so. We are continually progressing forward and I could never be happier. #zandona #lifedatalabs #countysaddles #emergingathletesprogram #E18 A video posted by Haley Curry (Area III 1* YR) (@preliam) on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:16pm PST

@taystew12 looking good this week at the Eventing 18 Training Session #eventing18 A photo posted by Land Rover US Eventing Team (@useventingteam) on Jan 19, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

xavier making the jumps look small at e18s yesterday so grateful for the opportunity to train with leslie this week! #eventing18 #jointhejoy A photo posted by Jane Cook (@j.c.eventing) on Jan 18, 2017 at 11:29am PST

Hang Time? #eventing18 A photo posted by Arielle (@arielleaharoni) on Jan 17, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

Day 2 of #E18! A video posted by Katie Lichten (@katie_lichten) on Jan 17, 2017 at 5:00pm PST

Perry jumped super with Leslie today! So happy with the progress he has made over the past few months #E18 A video posted by Makenna Rold (@makennarold) on Jan 17, 2017 at 4:01pm PST

The first #E18 training session is a wrap! Thank you @usequestrian and @useventingteam for this amazing opportunity, Mrs. Mars for the use of Meredyth Farm South, and of course a huge thank you to all the emerging athletes who made this experience special! #U18 A video posted by Katie Lichten (@katie_lichten) on Jan 19, 2017 at 3:13pm PST

what a great end to an incredible week at the eventing 18 session! ☀️ it was such an honor to be able to train with leslie alongside such talented riders looking forward to what the spring season holds this year! #eventingsunnyfl #eventing18 #jointhejoy A video posted by Jane Cook (@j.c.eventing) on Jan 19, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

Little legs big heart #gopetergo #e18 #eventing #horses A video posted by Arden Stephens (@wildcateventing1) on Jan 19, 2017 at 3:58pm PST

Rather Groovy #eventing18 A photo posted by Arielle (@arielleaharoni) on Jan 19, 2017 at 7:54am PST

There is another session still to go! West Coast based Eventing 25/18 riders will train at Tucalota Creek Ranch in Temecula, Calif., Jan. 30 through Feb. 2.

Go Eventing.