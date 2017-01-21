Eventing 18 Training Session Instagram Roundup

Following a successful training session for the Eventing 25 riders at Meredyth Farm South Jan. 9-12, the Eventing 18 athletes had their turn of dressage, show jumping and cross country lessons with USEF Eventing Emerging Athlete Coach Leslie Law in Ocala this week.
Being named to the Eventing 25 or Eventing 18 list is an awesome accomplishment and opens numerous doors to receive additional training and eventing experience. These young riders should be very proud of what they have accomplished and we are definitely looking forward to their futures in the sport.
First #E18 training session of the year is a wrap! Had a super educational week working with Leslie amongst so many talented & motivated young riders. Huge thanks to the USEF @usequestrian for this opportunity and to Jacqueline Mars for allowing us to ride at her beautiful farm A video posted by Makenna Rold (@makennarold) on
eyes may be down but dressage prospects are looking up #E18
A photo posted by Grace Fulton (@g_fult) on
Got some fancy foot work done today at the U18 Emerging Athletes. Belmonte was absolutely fantastic! Such an incredible experience with amazing people. I was also able to ride with @j.c.eventing …such a talented rider with a beautiful horse. Can’t wait to watch their future together. #E18 #emergingathletesprogram #countysaddles #zandona #lifedatalabs #romfhlove
A video posted by Haley Curry (Area III 1* YR) (@preliam) on
first day of e18s with leslie law was a success! xavier was brilliant in our dressage lesson with @preliam ✨ can’t wait for sj at 10:30 tomorrow morning! #eventing18 #jointhejoy A video posted by Jane Cook (@j.c.eventing) on
What better to do at sunset than have a jump lesson? #E18
A photo posted by ℃αṧṧαη∂яα ₩αℓʟṧкℴ❡ (@cassiewallskog) on
head in the clouds ☁️☁️ #E18 A photo posted by Grace Fulton (@g_fult) on
Not our strongest jump session we have had, but we definitely learned a lot about one another and had an amazing time doing so. We are continually progressing forward and I could never be happier. #zandona #lifedatalabs #countysaddles #emergingathletesprogram #E18
A video posted by Haley Curry (Area III 1* YR) (@preliam) on
xavier making the jumps look small at e18s yesterday so grateful for the opportunity to train with leslie this week! #eventing18 #jointhejoy A photo posted by Jane Cook (@j.c.eventing) on
Hang Time? #eventing18 A photo posted by Arielle (@arielleaharoni) on
Day 2 of #E18! A video posted by Katie Lichten (@katie_lichten) on
The first #E18 training session is a wrap! Thank you @usequestrian and @useventingteam for this amazing opportunity, Mrs. Mars for the use of Meredyth Farm South, and of course a huge thank you to all the emerging athletes who made this experience special! #U18 A video posted by Katie Lichten (@katie_lichten) on
What a fantastic few days I had training with other YR’s and Leslie Law. I have learned so much thanks to USEF @usequestrian . This has been an incredible experience that I can’t wait to use the tools I have learned and progress o forward. Thank you to Jacqueline Mars for allowing the E18′s use your beautiful farm. #E18 #zandona #countysaddles #lifedatalabs
what a great end to an incredible week at the eventing 18 session! ☀️ it was such an honor to be able to train with leslie alongside such talented riders looking forward to what the spring season holds this year! #eventingsunnyfl #eventing18 #jointhejoy A video posted by Jane Cook (@j.c.eventing) on
Rather Groovy #eventing18 A photo posted by Arielle (@arielleaharoni) on
There is another session still to go! West Coast based Eventing 25/18 riders will train at Tucalota Creek Ranch in Temecula, Calif., Jan. 30 through Feb. 2.
Go Eventing.