Fair Hill CCI3* Live Cross Country Updates

Hello from Fair Hill International! The misty rain that drizzled down throughout the morning here in Elkton, Maryland has fizzled now to give us perfect conditions for cross country. The CCI3* starts at 1:15 p.m. EST. There is no live stream, but we will be running live updates here on EN. Keep refreshing this page.

Click here for a fence-by-fence preview of Derek di Grazia’s CCI3* cross country course. The CCI2* rode extremely well, with 25 of 59 starters (42%) making the optimum time. The optimum time on the CCI3* course is 10 minutes. Click here to follow live scoring.

Fair Hill: Website, Schedule, XC Ride Times, CCI Live Scores, YEH Final Scores, EN’s Coverage, EN’s Twitter, EN’s Instagram

1:12: Jessica Phoenix and Bogue Sound will be our first to leave the start box at 1:15 p.m. EST. Here we go!

1:27: Jessica Phoenix completes clear with 14.4 time penalties on Bogue Sound.

1:30: Buck Davidson finishes clear with 4.8 time penalties on Park Trader.

1:34: Tamie Smith and Fleeceworks Royal are home clear with 12.8 time penalties.

1:35: Will Coleman has fallen with Boris O’Hara at fence 20. They are both OK. No hold on course.

1:40: Jenny Caras and Fernhill Fortitude have parted ways at fence 22. They are both up and OK and walking off the course.

1:46: Colleen Loach and Qorry Blue d’Argouges are home clear with 7.6 time penalties.

1:47: Heather Morris and Charlie Tango have been eliminated on refusals at 9A, the first of the corners.

1:49: Colleen Rutledge and Covert Rights are home clear and 12 seconds inside the time! They will sit no lower then 2nd overnight.

1:58: Clear with 5.2 time penalties for Jordan Linstedt and Revitavet Capato!

2: Ryan Wood and Powell complete clear with 8.8 time penalties.

2:05: Chris Talley and Unmarked Bills are home clear with 4.8 time penalties.

2:09: Erin Sylvester and Paddy the Caddy are home clear and five seconds inside the time, our second pair to make the time in the CCI3*!

2:15: Ashley Johnson and Tactical Maneuver complete clear with 26.0 time penalties.

2:17: Clear with 1.2 time penalties for Boyd Martin and Tsetserleg.

2:21: Daniela Mougel and Cecelia are home clear with 22 time penalties.

2:26: Caroline Martin and Danger Mouse complete clear with 12 time penalties to add.

2:27: Emily Beshear and Silver Night Lady had a runout at fence 16B. Clear on second attempt. They completed with 20 jumping and 20.4 time penalties.

2:33: Jessica Phoenix is home clear on Dr. Sheldon Cooper, her second of three rides in the CCI3*, with 10.4 time penalties.

2:37: Waylon Roberts and Kelecyn Cognac stormed around clear and inside the time by 18 seconds! The fastest of the day and our third pair clear and inside the time.

2:41: Just one second over the time for Buck Davidson and Jak My Style!

2:45: Michael Walton has parted ways from Woodstock Wallaby at fence 7. He is up and OK.

2:46: Kurt Martin and DeLux Z completed clear with 4 time penalties!

2:50: Sara Moore and Polaris complete clear with 13.6 time penalties.

2:52: Jennie Jarnstrom has fallen from Penelope at fence 1. They are both OK.

2:54: Tim Bourke and Luckaun Quality have picked up 20 jumping penalties at the Farm Yard Corners at fence 9.

3:01: Tim Bourke and Luckaun Quality complete with 20 jumping penalties and 3.2 time penalties.

3:02: Whitney Mahloch has fallen from Military Mind at fence 16. They are both ok.

3:04: Alexis Helffrich has fallen from London Town between fences 4 and 5. No injuries!

3:10: Mara DePuy and Congo Brazzaville C complete clear with 16.8 time penalties.

3:14: Ronald Zabala-Goetschel has retired Wundermaske at fence 6.

3:18: Clayton Fredericks and FE Ophelia are home clear with 12.4 time penalties.

3:25: Selena O’Hanlon and Foxwood High are home clear with 1.6 time penalties to slip to second place behind Colleen Rutledge and Covert Rights, who will lead overnight.

3:30: Nilson Moreira da Silva and Muggle complete clear with 11.6 time penalties.

3:34: Tamie Smith and Wembley are home clear with 13.6 time penalties

3:37: Will Coleman and Tight Lines complete clear and inside the time! 6 seconds under and our fourth pair to make the time.

3:41: Jessica Phoenix and Pavarotti are home clear with 12.4 time penalties.

3:46: Buck Davidson and Carlevo complete clear with 7.2 time penalties. That’s a wrap on cross country! Stay tuned for the full report.