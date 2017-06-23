Friday Video from World Equestrian Brands: Check Your Saddle Tree

How much do you think about your saddle when you tack up for a ride? Perhaps you get it professionally reflocked and fitted to your horse’s changing shape every few months, or perhaps it’s been much longer since another set of trained eyes and hands took a look and feel at that critical piece of tack you use every day.

This video shows how important it is to not only maintain your tack’s condition but to examine its overall structure, which should be a part of every saddle fitting. Luke McConnell, a UK Society of Master Saddlers qualified saddle fitter, shows us a saddle with an attempt at repairing a broken tree.

Yikes! We can only imagine how that would feel to the horse. Keep a close eye on your tack, and don’t forget to have a professional look over your saddles.