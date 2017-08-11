Friday Video from World Equestrian Brands: Will Jung Make History Again?

Michael Jung has won the last three European Championships in a row: 2015 with fischerTakinou, 2013 with Halunke FBW and 2011 with La Biosthetique Sam FBW. He heads to Strzegom with fischerRocana FST next week, where he will look to win a fourth consecutive Europeans title.

Ginny Leng is the only other three-time winner of the Europeans, and she also took her titles in consecutive years: 1985 with Priceless, 1987 with Night Cap and 1989 with Master Craftsman. If Michael wins at Strzegom, he will take the record for most European titles ever won in history.

He talks about the challenge ahead in this video from the FEI, which also features footage from his past victories at the Europeans. Remember that Michael won at Blair Castle in 2015 with a broken leg, which gives the footage of him storming around in the rain a whole new context.

Can anyone stop Michael Jung’s quest to become the only four-time Europeans winner in history? Keep it locked on EN to find out! Go Eventing.