How to Watch Rolex Kentucky 2017 Online

If you can’t be in Kentucky this week to watch Rolex in person, don’t despair! If you live in North America, you can watch the entire event for free thanks to the live stream on USEF Network. If you live outside North America, FEI TV is also live streaming the event.

This year’s USEF Network broadcast will offer more coverage than ever before, as both horse inspections will be streamed live, as well as the new Champions Live! panel — hosted by Jimmy Wofford and featuring Phillip Dutton, Silva Martin and Melanie Smith Taylor — on Sunday morning.

USEF Network Live Broadcast Schedule (all times EST)

• Wednesday, April 26: First horse inspection at 3 p.m.

• Thursday, April 27: Dressage from 8 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3:40 p.m.

• Friday, April 28: Dressage from 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1:30-4:30 p.m.

• Saturday, April 29: Cross country from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

• Sunday, April 30: Second horse inspection at 8 a.m.

Champions Live! with Jimmy Wofford from 9:30-11 a.m.

Show jumping from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST

Awards ceremony at 3 p.m. EST

FEI TV: For those who live outside North America, FEI TV will air each day of the competition Thursday to Sunday. Check the FEI TV schedule to see broadcast times in your area. FEI TV requires a subscription.

NBC: The NBC broadcast of Rolex highlights is scheduled for Sunday, May 7 at 1:30 p.m. EST. Go set your DVR!

If you can’t watch live, following along with EN’s open threads, presented by SmartPak, is the next best thing. Be sure to check EN each morning of the competition for a link to follow our live commentary. We’ll also be tweeting live all week long @eventingnation. Keep checking back this week for all our coverage of Rolex.