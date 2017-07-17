Monday News and Notes from Fleeceworks

We’re in the homestretch to the start of The AMAZING Event at Rebecca Farm. Nestled in the Flathead Valley surrounded by gorgeous mountain views, there are few events so picturesque. Not to mention Halt Cancer at X raises thousands of dollars for breast cancer research. It’s an incredible event. I know it’s far away and hard to get to for many people, but it’s worth putting on your bucket list.

Also, today is National Peach Ice Cream Day!

U.S. Weekend Action:

Genesee Valley Hunt H.T. [Website] [Results]

Riga Meadow H.T. [Website] [Results]

Maryland at Loch Moy II CIC & H.T. [Website] [Results]

Champagne Run at the Park H.T. [Website] [Results]

Aspen Ridge H.T. [Website] [Ride Times]

Coconino Summer I H.T. [Website] [Results]

Monday News and Notes:

Jennie Brannigan has announced that she will be offering a special award to the top placing West Coast young rider in the NAJYRC CICYO2* Championship. The winner of the Connecting Coasts Award will be invited to stay and train with Jennie at her base in Pennsylvania. What an incredible educational opportunity for an up-and-coming young rider! [Connecting Coasts Award]

The grass derby field at the Tryon International Equestrian Center met with mixed reviews following the 2016 American Eventing Championship. However hunter/jumper riders have been raving about the footing since the area has become a frequent competition arena during the TIEC Summer Series. [Top riders weigh in on the grass footing at TIEC]

With all the rain we’ve been having the grass is absolutely out of control and we’ve been carefully monitoring the horses’ weight. While rich grass, overfeeding and too little exercise is the perfect recipe for obesity in domesticated horses, but another underlying cause is a stress response. [The equine obesity epidemic]

Filipe Masetti Leite’s has spent the last 15 months traversing Latin America on horseback to support Barretos Children’s Cancer Hospital. He saddled up despite deeply rooted fears for his safety, but the messages he carried saved lives. You definitely want to read this moving account of the Long Ride written by Filipe himself. P.S. Bring tissues. [7,000 kilometer trek comes to an end]

Random semi-horsey factoid of the day: Medieval knights were fitter than you might think

Monday Video: Lainey Ashker and Calling All Comets on the CIC2* course at Loch Moy, which Lainey said was “one of my most FUN rounds to date!”